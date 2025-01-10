Released from Israeli prison, Palestinian Doctor returns to hospital

In a show of unmatched grit, Palestinian Doctor Mahmoud Abu Shehada returned to hospital the same day he was released from the Israeli Jail following a court order

Khan Younis (Gaza Strip): In a show of unmatched grit, Palestinian Doctor Mahmoud Abu Shehada returned to hospital the same day he was released from the Israeli Jail following a court order.

Dr Mahmoud Abu Shehada, Head of the Orthopaedics Department at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, was abducted by the Israeli Occupation Forces from the hospital on February 17, 2024.

Dr Abu Shahada endured torture and brutal treatment during his detention by Israeli forces. The marks of torture are visible on his arms as he hugged colleagues upon reaching the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip.

Dr Abu Shahada has been released following an appeal to Israel's Supreme Court, his lawyer Khaled Zabarqa told Al Jazeera Arabic.

Upon his return to the hospital in Khan Younis from where he was abducted about 11 months ago, medical staff members gave him a warm welcome.

Medical staff members at the European Hospital in Khan Younis gave a warm welcome to Dr. Mahmoud Abu Shehada, the Head of Orthopedic Surgery Department at Nasser Hospital, after he was released this morning by the Israeli occupation.

He had been arrested for 11 months in…



Meanwhile, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said Dr. Abu Safiya’s health has deteriorated due to the torture he endured during his detention, particularly while being held at the Sde Teyman military base in southern Israel.

Euro-Med Monitor warns of the grave risk to his life, following patterns of deliberate killings and deaths under torture previously suffered by other doctors and medical staff arrested from Gaza since October 2023.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, was abducted by the Israeli forces on December 28 during the raids on the hospital .

Hazem Alwan, the Palestinian prisoner who has also been released from Israeli jail Friday, shared the harrowing conditions the prisoners are facing in Israeli jails.

Alwan, who was abducted by Israeli occupation forces from Jabalia in northern Gaza, also confirmed that he was used as a human shield.

Alwan further said that Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya is enduring severe torture in the Israeli Zikim prison.

