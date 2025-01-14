LA wildfire death toll 24, strong winds forecast sparks panic

The wildfire in California’s Los Angeles and the neighbourhood a week after it started last Tuesday has killed 24 people even as strong winds forecast sparked panic all across the region

Los Angeles (California): The wildfire in California’s Los Angeles and the neighbourhood a week after it started last Tuesday has killed 24 people even as strong winds forecast sparked panic all across the region.

"As of January 13, the fires have resulted in at least 24 fatalities, forced nearly 180,000 residents to evacuate, and destroyed or damaged more than 12,300 structures", officials said Tuesday.

More firefighters deployed

Local authorities have deployed additional water tankers and firefighters ahead of the fierce winds that were forecast to return and threaten the progress made so far, according to Associated Press.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other officials expressed confidence that the region was ready to face the new threat with additional firefighters brought in from around the U.S., as well as Canada and Mexico.

There have been more than a dozen wildfires in Southern California since Jan. 1, mostly in the greater Los Angeles area. The latest started late Monday in a dry riverbed in Oxnard, about 55 miles (about 89 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles, and was burning in an agricultural area.

New alert sounded

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an air quality alert, external covering the South Coast air basin (which covers all of Orange County, and parts of LA, Riverside and San Bernardino counties) and Coachella Valley, according to BBC.

“This is due to harmful levels of windblown dust and ash, and states that the warning will last until Wednesday evening at 19:00 local time (03:00 GMT on Thursday)”, the NWS said.

The NWS also advised residents in the areas affected to avoid outdoor activity, and to keep windows and doors closed in order to protect their health.

Curfew imposed to contain looters

Power outages and water shortages have compounded hardships for evacuees, with multiple reports of looting contributing to the chaos.

Authorities have implemented curfew in various parts to prevent further incidents and are urging residents to remain vigilant.

The economic losses from the fires have reached $200 billion, according to some estimates.

Efforts to combat the blazes involve over 14,000 personnel, including members of the National Guard, as well as the deployment of firefighting aircraft.

