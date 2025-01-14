UGC NET Dec 2024: January 15 new exam date confirmed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the new date and time of the January 15, 2025 of the UGC NET December 2024 exams on its official website

Tuesday January 14, 2025 10:01 PM , ummid.com News Network

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the new date and time of the January 15, 2025 of the UGC NET December 2024 exams on its official website.

The NTA further said that the UGC NET exam on January 16, 2025 will be held as scheduled.

As per the original time table, the NTA is conducting from January 03 to 16, 2025, the UGC NET December 2024.

The UGC NET exam scheduled on January 15, 2025 however was postponed on account of Pongal, Makar Sankranti and other festivals.

The NTA postponed the UGC NET December 2024 exam scheduled on January 15, 2025 after it received requests from various circles.

UGC NET January 15 revised dates

As per the latest notification released today, the NTA said the postponed exam will now be held on January 21 and 27, 2025.

Indian Knowledge System, Malayalam, Urdu, Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/ Human Resource Management, Criminology, Tribal and Regional Language/ Literature, Folk Literature, Konkani and Environmental Sciences from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM on January 21, 2025 in Shift 1.

Sanskrit, Mass Communication and Journalism, Japanese, Performing Art- Dance/ Drama/ Theatre, Electronic Science, Women Studies, Law and Nepali on January 27, 2025 from 03:00 to 06:00 PM in Shift 2.

UGC NET 2024 Revised Admit Card

The NTA further said that the admit card as per the revised schedule will be released soon. Once published, the admit card can be downloaded on the website "ugcnetdec2024.ntaonline.in".

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conduct UGC – NET December 2024 Examination for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT), mode at different cities across the country.

The NTA conducts UGC–NET December 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ for 85 subjects in CBT, i.e. online mode.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.