Haryana BJP head, singer Rocky Mittal booked in rape case

Haryana BJP Chief Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal, aka Jai Bhagwan, have been booked in a gang rape case involving a woman from Delhi

Wednesday January 15, 2025 10:18 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Shimla: Haryana BJP Chief Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal, aka Jai Bhagwan, have been booked in a gang rape case involving a woman from Delhi.

Police registered an FIR against the two under Sections 376D (gang-rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) following the complaint lodged by the victim.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred in Himachal Pradesh in July 2023.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the incident took place when she was in Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli as a tourist along with her Delhi-based employer and a friend on July 3, 2023, according to India Today.

The woman claimed that she met Badoli and Mittal at a hotel in Kasauli. She alleged that she was forced to consume alcohol and subsequently gang-raped in the hotel.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Solan, Gaurav Singh, confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the Haryana BJP Chief and singer Rocky Mittal.

"The matter is under investigation. No arrests have been made so far," the SP said.

