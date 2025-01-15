Top Technology Predictions of 2025

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Tuesday January 14, 2025, together with the IEEE Computer Society (CS), released the details of 2025 Top Technology Predictions

Los Alamitos (California): Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Tuesday January 14, 2025, together with the IEEE Computer Society (CS), released the details of 2025 Top Technology Predictions.

The predictions by the IEEE - the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, contains a forecast of the trends that will have the greatest impact on the global computer engineering industry in 2025, redefining and re-shaping the global community for years to come.

"Each year, the IEEE Computer Society strives to summarize the technology trends driving the future of computer science and engineering through our annual Technology Predictions," said Dejan Milojicic, IEEE Computer Society Technology Predictions Committee Chair, IEEE Fellow, and 2014 IEEE Computer Society President.

"The experts who make up our Committee thoroughly examine what's happening today to ensure the IEEE Computer Society and the larger computer science and engineering community are prepared and can both lead new directions for the field and respond to the opportunities these developments will bring. Advances with these technologies will be reflected in the coming year at our top-ranked industry conferences and peer-reviewed journals", Milojicic said.

The Committee evaluated technologies based on the likelihood of commercial or research success in 2025, impact on humanity, maturity, market adoption, and adoption horizon. Based on that evaluation, the Committee scored each technology with a letter grade using a U.S.-based educational evaluation scale, with A serving as excellent, B as average, and C as low potential in the coming year.

Top 5 Technology Trends

The Committee identified the top five computer science and engineering technologies for the year 2025 that will have the most significant impact on the global ecosystem, focusing on those with the most advancement, largest market adoption, and market maturity. These technology trends include:

Leveling of the AI playing field with new forms of Large Language Model (LLM) deployment: As AI continues to grow in accessibility, companies will seek out ways to efficiently leverage LLMs. For instance, open-source communities create ways for developers to efficiently tap into successful models, and cloud services are providing LLM solutions with integrated prompt engineering.



Hardware evolution will continue to specifically accommodate for optimal run of LLMs, and model compression will continue. As a result, 2025 will see deployments of Small Language Models and exotic, special-purpose models, transforming industries through more domain-specific and efficient AI applications. Expanding access to drones: In 2025, expect to see Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) redefine logistics, agriculture, and disaster response, offering reliable, low-cost solutions with quick turnarounds.



Advancements in technology, including size, weight, and power optimization, battery life, and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) technologies will further boost adoption, making drones more commercially viable and efficient for a variety of industries. Commercial success of AI agents: Building on the success of LLM accessibility, AI agents will combine LLMs, machine learning (ML) models, and rule-based systems to provide autonomous, highly specialized solutions for finance, manufacturing, and retail operations.



The coinciding advancement of small language models will lower hardware requirements and enable easier fine-tuning of AI agent solutions, and open-source AI libraries and models will allow for model and data ownership.



In addition, cloud solutions with friendly user interfaces and low code approaches will increase the accessibility of these solutions in 2025.Businesses will deploy AI agents for a variety of customer service and simplified operational tasks. More widespread evaluation of AI-enhanced robotics: In 2025, embodied intelligence will enable robots to perceive, learn, and collaborate in dynamic environments, achieving unprecedented autonomy and human-like adaptability.



We can expect advancements in research settings, including work on LLMs, multimodal AI, and computer vision; advanced edge computing and 5G/6G networks; next-generation battery technology, wireless charging, and energy storage; integrated sensors with advanced fusion capabilities and real-time analytics to enable enhanced perception and seamless interaction; and robust data integration from the Internet of Things (IoT) for real-time adaptability.



At the same time, engineers will continue exploring standardized protocols for robot-to-robot communication to ensure seamless interaction and collaboration. Increased conceptualization of wearables/biomarkers in medicine/wellness: In the coming year, we expect to see wearables make the transition from pure fitness tracking to early concepts of products for medical-grade monitoring of chronic conditions.



Devices will have the ability to track biomarkers for early disease detection and proactive wellness, enabled by the identification of low-cost, specific biomarkers.



Moreover, new ML algorithms and accelerators will be created to perform sophisticated computations, and at the same time, miniaturized electronics will address practical needs, supported by new forms of battery efficiency and integrated circuit technologies.

Technologies to watch in 2026

In addition to these top technology developments, the committee also anticipates the technologies that will experience significant growth over the next year i.e. 2026. They are:

IT/energy convergence; augmented AI

Autonomous driving

SmartAg

Functional safety/autonomous vehicles

AI-assisted drug discovery

Sustainable computing

Mis/disinformation

AI-based medical diagnosis

AI-optimized green high-performance computing

Next-gen cyberwarfare

New battery chemistries

Data feudalism

Nuclear-powered data centers

Tools and policies for AI regulation

Brain-computer interfaces (ones that enhance interfaces between humans and computers, particularly for those with disabilities)

Space computing

Beyond outlining computer science and engineering trends, the 2025 Technology Predictions Committee has also offered insights into how industry, government, academia, and professional organizations can support and advance these developments.

