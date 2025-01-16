Explore: Samsung Year-Round Galaxy Trade-In Program

Samsung Electronics two days ago announced a new Galaxy Trade-In Program, which allows trade-in of Samsung Galaxy devices at any time of the year on Samsung.com, even if customers do not purchase a new phone

Thursday January 16, 2025 11:50 PM , ummid.com News Network

Korea: Samsung Electronics two days ago announced a new Galaxy Trade-In Program, which allows trade-in of Samsung Galaxy devices at any time of the year on Samsung.com, even if customers do not purchase a new phone.

The program underscores Samsung’s commitment to boost the value of Galaxy devices for users in long-term by continuing to provide not only the premium quality of Galaxy phones, but the amazing savings being unlocked though the simple and secure trade-in process.

“We’re excited to launch our brand-new year-round Galaxy Trade-In Program in an effort to enrich the value of Galaxy devices for users and contribute to a circular economy,” said Jun Kim, EVP and Head of Galaxy Value Innovation team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We believe customers can greatly benefit from the value of their devices in the market and the ability to trade-in safely with the support of secure transactions", Kim said.

The new Trade-In Program will pilot in Korea and France starting today and expand to more regions through 2025.

Partnered with Samsung, the program will be managed and operated by Likewize.

Why Samsung Trade In?

The Samsung Trade-In Program allows customers to trade in an eligible device and receive an instant trade-in credit toward the purchase of a new qualifying Galaxy device.

The instant trade-in credit for trading in a smartphone or a tablet applies only to New Samsung Devices.

First, phones are graded into categories: Excellent, Good or Recycle. Then, an “appropriate amount” is paid out to the customer, based on the grade.

Samsung Trade-in also offers credit on a new mobile device for your cracked device. In its sole discretion, from time to time Samsung may offer to accept certain model devices with cracks to the glass on the front (and back, if applicable) as devices that are eligible for trade-in (“Cracked device Offers”).

The Offer is only available if the Trade-In Value for your selected Trade-In Device displayed on Samsung’s website or the App states that the value displayed is for the specified model device with a crack.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.