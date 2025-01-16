JEE Main 2025 Session 1: NTA issues Photo error notice

In a notification released Thursday January 16, 2025, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said photographs uploaded by some of the candidates appearing for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 are not as per the required specifications

Thursday January 16, 2025 9:18 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Representative image]

JEE Main January 2025: In a notification released Thursday January 16, 2025, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said photographs uploaded by some of the candidates appearing for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 are not as per the required specifications.

The NTA said the candidates whose photographs are not as per the required specifications should make the necessary correction and upload new images as per the JEE Main Guidelines.

“It has been observed that the photographs uploaded by few candidates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 Session 1 has not been found as per the required specification”, the NTA said.

“It has been decided to give an opportunity to such candidates to upload the photograph as per the required specification to avoid rejection of application”, the NTA said.

All such candidates whose photographs are to be changed will be informed by the NTA via message sent on their registered email ID as well as SMS on mobile number.

The candidates who received message from the NTA should log in to their JEE Main account and click on the link to upload new photograph.

“The last date and time to do so is January 17, 2025 up to 11:50 PM”, the NTA said.

Candidates should carefully read the correct specification of the photograph before uploading their new photos.

JEE MAIN January 2025 Admit Card Release Date

The NTA is conducting JEE Main January 2025 - the first of the two sessions of the Engineering Entrance Exams, on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025.

The NTA had earlier released the JEE Main 2025 ‘Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City’ so that the registered candidates know the location of their exam centre. It has however not confirmed the exact date and time to release the admit card or hall ticket.

As the NTA has now set January 17, 2025 as the last date to upload the new photographs, it is most likely that the JEE Main Admit Card will be released any time after 11:50 PM Friday.

Once released, the JEE Main 2025 admit card will be available for download on the official website "jeemain.nta.nic.in".

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.