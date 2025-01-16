Saif Ali Khan stabbed during burglary attempt

Saif Ali Khan - Bollywood actor and son of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is admitted to hospital after he was stabbed during a failed burglary attempt at his Mumbai home

Thursday January 16, 2025 11:15 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan - Bollywood actor and son of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is admitted to hospital after he was stabbed during a failed burglary attempt at his Mumbai home.

His wife, Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh are safe.

Saif was stabbed at least six times by an unidentified attacker, who entered his Bandra home around 03:30 am Thursday.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he is undergoing surgery and was reportedly out of danger.

Saif had two deep cuts, with one close to the actor's spinal cord, police said.

Saif, Kareena assure fans

Saif is the descendant of The Great Nawab of Bhopal. Hi team confirmed the incident.

"There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence,” a statement issued by the actor's team read.

“He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation", the statement said.

In another statement issued by Kareena Kapoor Khan, the star assured fans that she and the kids are doing fine after the attack while requesting for privacy from fans.

“There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khans residence last night,” it read. “Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure.”

