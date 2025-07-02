DTE Maha Post SSC Diploma 2025 Merit List Today - Direct Link

Submission of grievance, if any, after the release of the DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2025 for all types of candidates is from July 03 to 05, 2025, candidates should note

Wednesday July 2, 2025 10:11 AM , ummid.com Staff Reporter

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic Admission 2025: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is releasing on its official website "poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in" today i.e. Wednesday July 02, 2025 Provisional Merit List of the candidates who are seeking Admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma in Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering,Technology for the year 2025-26.

"Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on the website will be on Wednesday July 02, 2025", DTE Maharashtra Admission Notification said.

Post SSC Diploma Admission 2025

Online registration of the students seeking admission in Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering, Technology, also known as Polytechnic Diploma, for the year 2025-26 started through the DTE Maharashtra official website dte.maharashtra.gov.in on May 20, 2025.

The DTE Maharashtra had earlier fixed June 16, 2025 as the last date of application for Post SSC Diploma courses in the state. It was later extended - first till June 26 and later till June 30, 2025.

Also, in a notification issued Tuesday, the DTE said the students who have not been able to apply so far can do so till July 04, 2025.

"The date for registration and confirmation is extended till 4th July 2025. Candidates who confirm till 4th July 2025 will be included in the final merit list", the DTE said.

The DTE Post SSC Diploma Admission Schedule, however, continues to show that the Polytechnic 2025 Merit List will be published today i.e. July 02, 2025.

Candidates should note that the Polytechnic Merit List released today will be Provisional. DTE Post Metric Diploma Polytechnic Final Merit List will be published on the DTE Maharashtra website on July 07, 2025 after addressing the grievances submitted by the candidates.

Steps to Check DTE Post SSC Diploma Merit List 2025

Click here to go to Admission Page: "poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in". Click on the link marked with "Click Here to View Candidate Provisional Merit Status" under Online System section of the home page. The Provisional Merit List for First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology Admissions will get open in PDF form. Check your name and other details. Report to DTE in case of error.

Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has just mentioned date, and not specified any time to release the 2025 Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering Merit List. However, it will release the list any time by today evening.

Candidates who find errors in their details, can submit grievance. Else, they should wait for the Poly 25 Final Merit List.

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online Registration: May 20 to June 30, 2025 ( Extended till July 04 with condition )

) Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 02, 2025

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 03 to 05, 2025.

Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 07, 2025 .

. Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : Will be announced later

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: Will be announced later

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: Will be announced later

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2: Will be announced later

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC CAP Round 2025

The DTE released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.

DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2025-26 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced .

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.