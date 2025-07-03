Fact Check: RSS Was Major Force Opposing Emergency

Like most of its other claims, the claims of RSS that they were the major force opposing the Emergency is also devoid of any element of truth

Friday July 4, 2025 9:45 AM , Ram Puniyani

This June (2025), the country observed the 50th year of the Emergency which was imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975.

A lot has been written about this period when many democratic liberties stood suspended, thousands were jailed and the media was muzzled.

This period is seen very differently by some Dalit leaders who recall the radical measures taken by Indira Gandhi in the previous decade like nationalisation of Banks and abolition of privy purses. Lots has already been written and to analyse that.

On this occasion, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution condemning that period and praising those who sacrificed opposing this event. It was resolved to:

“Commemorate and honor the sacrifices of countless individuals who valiantly resisted the Emergency and its attempt at subversion of the spirit of Indian Constitution, a subversion which began in 1974 with a heavy-handed attempt at crushing the Navnirman Andolan and Sampoorna Kranti Abhiyan.”

The BJP is putting heavy emphasis on its great role during the 21 months of that period. This matches with the claims of RSS that they were the major force opposing the emergency. Like most of its other claims, this one is also devoid of any element of truth in this.

The search of some of the serious journalist’s efforts and books by some has another tale to tell. Prabhash Joshi, one of the doyens of journalism wrote:

“Balasaheb Deoras, then RSS chief, wrote a letter to Indira Gandhi pledging to help implement the notorious 20-point program of Sanjay Gandhi. This is the real character of the RSS…You can decipher a line of action, a pattern. Even during the Emergency, many among the RSS and Jana Sangh who came out of the jails gave mafinamas (apology letters). They were the first to apologize… Atal Bihari Vajpayee was [most of the time in hospital]… But the RSS did not fight the Emergency. So why is the BJP trying to appropriate that memory?” He concludes that “they are not a fighting force, and they are never keen to fight. They are basically a compromising lot. They are never genuinely against the government”.

TV Rajeswar, who served as Governor of Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim penned a book, ‘India: The Crucial Years” [Harper Collins] corroborated the fact that:

“Not only they (RSS) were supportive of this [Emergency], they wanted to establish contact apart from Mrs. Gandhi, with Sanjay Gandhi also”.

While many Socialists and Communists were undergoing the prison sentence, the RSS cadres were restless to get released from the jail. Subramanian Swami of the BJP in an article in The Hindu narrated the Emergency story. (13 June 2000) he claimed that RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras and former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee betrayed the anti-Emergency movement by writing letters of apology to India Gandhi.

“It is on the record in the Maharashtra Assembly proceedings that the then RSS chief, Balasaheb Deoras, wrote several apology letters to Indira Gandhi from inside the Yerawada jail in Pune disassociating the RSS from the JP-led movement and offering to work for the infamous 20-point program. She did not reply to any of his letters.” (The 20-point program and Sanjay Gandhi's five-point are cited by the Congress regime to justify the imposition of the Emergency, in its endeavour to Regenerate India)

One of my friends, Dr. Suresh Khairnar, Ex President of Rashtra Seva Dal was also in jail during this time. When he saw the RSS cadres signing the mafinama, he was furious at this act of betrayal and confronted them. As per their style they said what they are doing is as per the path which was taken by Tatyarao (V D Savarkar). So true of the strategies of the Hindu nationalists!

One also remembers that when A.B.Vajpayee was arrested in Bateshwar near Agra while overlooking the procession participating in Jungle satyagrah, which pulled down the Union Jack from the government building and hoisted tricolor. Vajpayee immediately wrote a letter and disassociated from the 1942 Quit India Movement. He got his release immediately. The followers of this ideology have been well characterized by Prabhash Joshi above.

While the verbal aggressive language of theirs is so loud, the practice is totally different. When Vajpayee led the NDA Government in 1998, the human rights activists did feel the difference. So far many of the committed workers for human rights regarded Congress and BJP as two sides of the same coin. This period of their rule opened the eyes of many of us to the fact that BJP is a party with a difference. That was despite the fact that BJP on its own did not have the full majority that time.

Now Modi has been in the saddle for nearly eleven years. In 2014 and 2019 he got full majority. And with this full majority; the true colors of their credentials are loudly apparent. While the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi was in accordance with the norms of the Constitution, now we are witnessing an ‘undeclared emergency’. In 2015, in an interview with Shekhar Gupta of Indian Express, none other than Lal Krishna Advani said:

“Today it has been 40 years since the declaration of Emergency at that time. But for the last one year, an undeclared Emergency has been going on in India. (‘Indian Express’ dated 26-27 June 2015.)

The freedom of expression has been totally muzzled. Many have been imprisoned for daring to speak the truth. Freedom of religion is going for a freefall. Justice is being overtaken by bulldozer justice. The intimidation and torture of minorities on the pretext of love jihad, cow-beef is abominable.

Many eminent social activists have been put behind the bars in the Bhima Koregaon case. The Muslim activists like Umar Khalid, Gulfisha Fatima are incarcerated even though their cases are not coming up for hearing. The Corporate controlled media is ever ready to plead for the Governments policies and suppress the dissenting voices.

While the Union Cabinet and RSS linked organizations are taking all the credit for resisting the emergency of 1975, the present regime is imposing the same by other means. The index of democracy on the global scale is constantly on the decline. There is a need to introspect and overcome the undeclared emergency which India is undergoing at present.

