Inside The Holy Quran Museum in Makkah

The Holy Quran Museum in Hira Cultural District of Makkah offers visitors a deeply memorable experience filled with spiritual and historical insight

Thursday July 3, 2025 10:24 PM , Saudi Press Agency

Makkah al Mukarramah: The Holy Quran Museum in Hira Cultural District of Makkah offers visitors a deeply memorable experience filled with spiritual and historical insight.

The museum’s permanent exhibition attracts visitors from around the world, offering a rare opportunity to view historic copies of Quran and trace the evolution of its script over the centuries.

"Largest Known Quran Copy"

Among its most notable displays is the largest known copy of Quran, housed in a dedicated hall, alongside ancient and rare manuscripts that showcase the progression of Quranic calligraphy across different Islamic periods.

Visitors gain a deeper understanding of Quran - its divine message, its central role in life of a Muslim, and the ways it has been honored and preserved through time.

Interactive technologies are thoughtfully integrated to enhance learning and engagement throughout the museum.

The museum also displays a photographed copy of the Qur’an manuscript of Uthman bin Affan and several ancient stone inscriptions of Qur’anic verses.

Hira Cultural District

Makkah's Holy Quran Museum forms part of Hira Cultural District, a multifaceted destination that reflects the Holy City's spiritual and historical richness.

Spanning about 67,000 sq. meters, the Hira Cultural District is a focal point for those keen to experience the spirit and history of Makkah.

Centered on Mount Hira, where the first revelation descended, it includes various facilities designed to enhance the religious, educational and intellectual.

The highlights include the Revelation Exhibition, which features an interactive presentation of how Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), a cultural library and Hira park, creating a well-rounded environment for learning, reflection, and spiritual connection.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.