Understanding Liver Spots: What They Are and How to Prevent Them

We notice a lot of differences in our skin as we age. A common skin change can be flat, brown spots seen on the hands, face, shoulders or arms. These are commonly referred to as liver spots or age spots. While the name may sound alarming, liver spots themselves are generally harmless. But it is normal to be a bit worried or inquisitive when these spots start emerging.
In this article, you will know what are liver spots, what causes them, how to cope with them, and how you can prevent them in the first place.
Scientifically known as solar lentigines, liver spots are small, flat, mishappen patches of skin that are darkened.
They are light brown to black in range and most of the time, these malignant areas occur in places which are often sun-exposed throughout the years.
As the name implies, they are not the same as a liver or liver function. These spots are frequently brown, the same colour as the liver, and thus the name "liver spot" is a bit of a misnomer.
Liver spots are very rarely harmful. These are benign and have no health risks. That said, since they can resemble some forms of skin cancer (such as melanoma), it’s always a good idea to have any spots that develop or change checked out by a dermatologist.
When a spot bleeds, grows in colour or size, or has an irregular edge, then it is time to seek medical advice.
They occur fairly commonly, particularly in individuals aged over 40 years old. In fact, they are more likely to happen in people who:
They become more apparent with age, but even younger folks who spend much time in the sun can get them ahead of schedule.
Liver spots are caused by too much exposure to the ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun or tanning beds. UV rays stimulate melanin production, the pigment that gives the colour of our skin.
If your skin has had overexposure to ultraviolet rays, melanin can build up over time in certain spots. This clumping of pigment creating spotting or age spots.
Other factors that could play a role include:
Liver spots typically:
During a routine skin examination, a liver spot is often recognised visually. But if there is any question as to the nature of a spot, your physician may:
Liver spots must be distinguished from melanoma, a serious skin cancer.
Signs that require prompt medical attention include:
While liver spots are benign, some people opt for treatment for vanity reasons. There are various treatment options to lighten, or sometimes even remove the spots, including:
How to Prevent Liver Spots? Even if you already have them, protecting your skin can prevent new ones from appearing.
This is how you can reduce your risk:
Eating antioxidant-rich fruits, vegetables, and green tea will also help your skin to heal itself.
A well-balanced diet full of nutrition and antioxidants could keep your skin healthy and, in fact, may also prevent liver spots.
Consider including:
Hydration aids with skin hydration and also repair service, so seeing to it you consume lots of water is additionally necessary.
Common skin marks that occur due to the passage of time, liver spots are typically harmless and generally are a product of sun exposure over the years. They are harmless but it is important to keep an eye on your skin and if any spot looks abnormal get it checked with a doctor.
Avoiding new spots is largely a matter of protecting your skin from the sun and giving it healthy nutrition (alongside proper skincare). There are safe, effective treatments for existing spots if their appearance concerns you.
You can maintain the health and youthfulness of your skin for many years when you know what to do and what not to do, and follow simple precautions each day.
