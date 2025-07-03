Understanding Liver Spots: What They Are and How to Prevent Them

Thursday July 3, 2025 12:48 PM , Falak Athar Faizee

We notice a lot of differences in our skin as we age. A common skin change can be flat, brown spots seen on the hands, face, shoulders or arms. These are commonly referred to as liver spots or age spots. While the name may sound alarming, liver spots themselves are generally harmless. But it is normal to be a bit worried or inquisitive when these spots start emerging.

In this article, you will know what are liver spots, what causes them, how to cope with them, and how you can prevent them in the first place.

What Are Liver Spots?

Scientifically known as solar lentigines, liver spots are small, flat, mishappen patches of skin that are darkened.

They are light brown to black in range and most of the time, these malignant areas occur in places which are often sun-exposed throughout the years.

As the name implies, they are not the same as a liver or liver function. These spots are frequently brown, the same colour as the liver, and thus the name "liver spot" is a bit of a misnomer.

Are Liver Spots Dangerous?

Liver spots are very rarely harmful. These are benign and have no health risks. That said, since they can resemble some forms of skin cancer (such as melanoma), it’s always a good idea to have any spots that develop or change checked out by a dermatologist.

When a spot bleeds, grows in colour or size, or has an irregular edge, then it is time to seek medical advice.

How Common Are Liver Spots?

They occur fairly commonly, particularly in individuals aged over 40 years old. In fact, they are more likely to happen in people who:

Get lots of sun exposure

Use tanning beds frequently

Have fair skin

Have a family past of age spots

They become more apparent with age, but even younger folks who spend much time in the sun can get them ahead of schedule.

What Causes Liver Spots?

Liver spots are caused by too much exposure to the ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun or tanning beds. UV rays stimulate melanin production, the pigment that gives the colour of our skin.

If your skin has had overexposure to ultraviolet rays, melanin can build up over time in certain spots. This clumping of pigment creating spotting or age spots.

Other factors that could play a role include:

Ageing: the skin´s natural regeneration is slower.

the skin´s natural regeneration is slower. Heredity: If your family has a history of liver spots, then you are at greater risk.

If your family has a history of liver spots, then you are at greater risk. Hormonal Fluctuations : Especially during menopause in females

: Especially during menopause in females Some prescription medications: Certain medicines increase the skin's sensitivity to sunlight.

How Do Liver Spots Look Like?

Liver spots typically:

Are flat and oval-shaped

Varies from reddish brown to very dark brown or black

Size (from the size of a freckle to a couple of centimetres across)

Appear in clusters or singly

Usually appear on the skin areas that are most exposed to sunlight: face, hands, shoulders, arms, chest and upper back

They typically do not result in any pain, itching, or discomfort

How Is a Liver Spot Diagnosed?

During a routine skin examination, a liver spot is often recognised visually. But if there is any question as to the nature of a spot, your physician may:

Have a closer inspection with a dermatoscope

If the doctor believes that skin cancer has occurred, a biopsy (excision of a small piece of skin for study)

Liver spots must be distinguished from melanoma, a serious skin cancer.

When to Seek Medical Care?

Signs that require prompt medical attention include:

Asymmetry

Irregular borders

Different colours at the same place

Diameter larger than 6mm

Changes over time

What Is The Treatment For Liver Spots?

While liver spots are benign, some people opt for treatment for vanity reasons. There are various treatment options to lighten, or sometimes even remove the spots, including:

Topical Creams

Medications, including hydroquinone or retinoids are available, which will slowly improve dark areas.

Vitamin C, kojic acid, and niacinamide are known for decreasing melanin production, so over-the-counter creams with these ingredients may help.

Laser Therapy

It effectively targets and breaks down the excess melanin.

Generally requires several sessions for the best results.

Chemical Peels

Chemical peels helps exfoliate and slough off the outer layer of skin.

It helps the body grow new skin, which may be paler.

Cryotherapy

Cryogenically, freezing the spot with liquid nitrogen.

The spot can crust up and finally vanish.

Microdermabrasion

A non-invasive treatment involving the loosening of the outer skin layer.

Always contact with a qualified dermatologist before starting this process. Not all of them work for every skin type and can irritate or stimulate undesirable pigmentation changes in an inappropriate setup.

How to Prevent Liver Spots

How to Prevent Liver Spots? Even if you already have them, protecting your skin can prevent new ones from appearing.

This is how you can reduce your risk:

Daily sunscreen use: Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50 or greater. Always use it, even without sunlight, and repeat the process every two hours when going outside.

Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50 or greater. Always use it, even without sunlight, and repeat the process every two hours when going outside. Cover up: Wear long sleeves and sunglasses before stepping out in sun.

Wear long sleeves and sunglasses before stepping out in sun. Stay out of the sun between 10am and 4pm: the sun is at its highest point in the sky and strongest at this time of day.

the sun is at its highest point in the sky and strongest at this time of day. Avoid tanning beds: All these do is bathe your skin in carcinogenic UV beams.

All these do is bathe your skin in carcinogenic UV beams. Keep your skin hydrated: Dryness leads to pigmentation problems.

Eating antioxidant-rich fruits, vegetables, and green tea will also help your skin to heal itself.

Is Benign Liver Spot Treatment Possible With Diet?

A well-balanced diet full of nutrition and antioxidants could keep your skin healthy and, in fact, may also prevent liver spots.

Consider including:

Leafy vegetables: such as spinach, kale, and broccoli

such as spinach, kale, and broccoli Fruits that are bright in color: Orange, mangoes, berries

Orange, mangoes, berries Foods packed with vitamin E: Nuts, seeds and avocados

Nuts, seeds and avocados Omega-3s: Flaxseeds, walnuts, oily fish

Flaxseeds, walnuts, oily fish Green tea: Has polyphenols that combat UV damage

Hydration aids with skin hydration and also repair service, so seeing to it you consume lots of water is additionally necessary.

Final Thoughts

Common skin marks that occur due to the passage of time, liver spots are typically harmless and generally are a product of sun exposure over the years. They are harmless but it is important to keep an eye on your skin and if any spot looks abnormal get it checked with a doctor.

Avoiding new spots is largely a matter of protecting your skin from the sun and giving it healthy nutrition (alongside proper skincare). There are safe, effective treatments for existing spots if their appearance concerns you.

You can maintain the health and youthfulness of your skin for many years when you know what to do and what not to do, and follow simple precautions each day.

(Falak Athar Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com)

