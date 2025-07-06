Hajj 2026 Application Starts Next Week: Minority Dept Minister

Online registration and application process for Hajj 2026 (Hajj 1447 H) will start next week, Union Minister of Minority Department Kiren Rijiju said

Sunday July 6, 2025 2:41 PM , ummid.com News Network

The Haj Committee of India had earlier said that the official announcement of Haj 2026 (1447AH) will be made in the ongoing month July 2026.

In a notification dated June 16, 2025, the Haj Committee of India had also asked those planning to travel to Makkah for this year’s Hajj to keep their passport and other documents ready.

"Fully Digital Process"

Over two weeks after the Haj Committee’s announcement, Kiren Rijiju said preparations are underway to make the entire Hajj application process fully digital.

“The website to accept applications for Haj 2026 will open within a week”, he told reporters after Haj Review Meeting for Haj 2025 and Haj 2026 preparations held in New Delhi on July 04, 2025.

The minister also asked the Haj aspirants to get ready before hand and strictly adhere to the timeline.

“Saudi Arabia has announced strict timeline for Hajj 2026. Accordingly, Indian Hajj pilgrims should make sure that they apply in time with all the necessary documents”, he said.

The Minister also asked the Haj Tour Operators (HPTO) to strictly maintain the timeline set by the government.

Pilgrims’ Accommodations

Kiren Rijiju also said that the government has received a number of suggestions to improve Hajj services, especially regarding accommodations.

“We have received a number of recommendations from various circles to provide separate accommodations for men and women. The government has taken note of these suggestions”, he said adding that the government in Saudi Arabia is also working on this.

Other changes expected for Hajj 2026 are food choices, short duration Hajj, and compulsory companion for pilgrims above 65 years of age.

“We will provide food choices state-wise so that pilgrims can eat meals of their taste," the Union Minister said.

The Hajj application process if starts this month will be a month in adavnce as compared to last year. For Hajj 2025, the Haj Committee of India had started application on August 13, 2024 .

The likely date of Hajj 2026 is May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.

