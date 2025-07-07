South Korea, Japan receive 'Tariff Letters' from Trump, Is India next?

U.S. President Donald Trump Monday July 07, 2025 announced 25% tariffs on all imports from Japan and South Korea effective August 01, 2025

Interestingly, Japan and South Korea both are major trade partners of the United States.

In the White House letters addressed to Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Trump warned if they chose to retaliate then his administration would respond by further increasing tariffs.

“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25 per cent that we charge,” the letter posted by Trump on his social media platforms Truth Social and X said.

Trump said the 25% tariff announced on the two countries is necessary to balance the “trade deficit”.

In the letters sent to Japan and South Korean leaders, Trump said the new tariffs he will be imposing will cease to exist if the two countries or companies within the two countries decide to build or manufacture within the United States.

Is India next?

All eyes are now on India which is in negotiation with the Trump administration to sign a trade deal with the United States.

The agreement between the two countries has to be finalized before the July 9 deadline, else the 26% tariff on India (16 per cent impending and 10 per cent existing) announced by Trump in April will be effective.

Trump had announced “reciprocal tariffs” on a number of countries including Japan, South Korea and India on April 02, 2025, calling it “Liberation Day”.

He however put on hold the decision for 90 days during which the U.S. wished to negotiate with countries and sign trade deals.

The 90-day hold on the tariffs announced by Trump on “Liberation Day” comes to end July 31, 2025.

In a related deveopment, BRICS leaders who have gathered in Brazil for 2-day summit have criticised Trump for launching "tariff war".

