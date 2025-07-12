Tesla Mumbai showroom to be more than a showroom

Tesla showroom opening in Mumbai on July 15, 2025 to be an experience centre and more than a showroom

Saturday July 12, 2025 1:07 PM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

Mumbai: Finally, Elon Musk’s Tesla is opening its first showroom in India on July 15, 2025 at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

The American Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturer’s India foray comes at a time when Tesla demand in European and Chinese markets has plummeted.

More than a SHOWROOM

Citing Reuters and Bloomberg, media reports said Tesla showroom opening on a 4,000 sq ft retail space at Unit G 1B, 2 North Avenue, Maker Maxity, BKC in Mumbai will not only showcase Tesla models but it will also be an “Experience Centre” for the potential buyers.

Along with test drive, the Tesla Experience Centre will provide visitors a chance to explore Tesla EV technology, glimpses of various Tesla models and the services the company is offering.

According to the reports, Tesla has already imported five Model Y electric cars from its Shanghai factory in China to display at its Mumbai showroom.

Tesla Model Y currently ranks as the world's most popular electric vehicle.

Tesla Price in Mumbai

Tesla initially plans to offer its Model Y EVs manufactured in China. The starting price of Tesla Model Y in India is around INR 48 Lakhs – around INR 27.7 lakh price + INR 21 lakh import duty.

Tesla EVs on sale in India will not have a “Made in India” mark. Also, the company has not, as of now, unveiled its plan to open production facility in India.

Elon Musk is also banking on the US-India trade deal which is likely to be signed soon. If the immense pressure that U.S. President Donald Trump is exerting on the Modi government works, the trade deal is set to substantially reduce the import duty on Tesla EVs – currently a whopping 70%.

Elon Musk had earlier announced his plan to start producing Tesla in India. His announcement however was vehemently opposed by the U.S. President Donald Trump.

Back in 2021, Tesla had completed homologation and received approval for four of its vehicle variants. Ahead of the launch Tesla Model 3 was spotted in Pune .

Tesla’s next showroom is expected to be opened in Delhi NCR very soon.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is a trainee writer at ummid.com]

