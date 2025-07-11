Brazil won't accept any form of tutelage: Lula's curt response to Trump

Brasília: In a curt response to U.S. President Donald Trump, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said his country will not accept any form of tutelage and outside interference.

"Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage", Lula wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Lula's social media post came a day after U.S. Donald Trump announced 50% tariff on Brazil and comments on former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro.

Far right leader Jair Bolsonaro is facing trial in Brazil. Bolsonaro had misused his power after losing the elections in 2022 , and refused to leave the office.

In a letter issued by White House on Wednesday July 09, 2025, Trump called Bolsonaro "a highly respected leader around the world, including by the United States".

Trump also termed Bolsonaro trial a witch-hunt.

Lula, however, rejected this and called it interference in Brazil's internal matter that will not be accepted.

"The judicial proceedings against those responsible for planning the coup d'état fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of Brazil´s Judicial Branch and, as such, are not subject to any interference or threats that could compromise the independence of national institutions", Lula da Silva said.

Brazil, US trade

Lula da Silva also refuted Trump's claim that he is imposing tariffs on Brazil to balance the trade deficit between the two countries.

"The claim regarding a U.S. trade deficit in its commercial relationship with Brazil is inaccurate. Statistics from the U.S. government itself show a surplus of $410 billion in the trade of goods and services with Brazil over the past 15 years", the Brazilian President said.

Lula da Silva also refuted Trump his claims of censorship and crackdown on free speech. Replying to Trump, Lula however said there is no place for hateful content in Brazil.

"In the context of digital platforms, Brazilian society rejects hateful content, racism, child pornography, scams, fraud, and speeches against human rights and democratic freedom", Lula da Silva said.

"In Brazil, freedom of expression must not be confused with aggression or violent practices. All companies—whether domestic or foreign—must comply with Brazilian law in order to operate within our territory", he added.

