GHF Aid in Gaza and Killings of Palestinians

Human rights groups have accused the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) of indirectly or even directly supporting Israeli military operations under the guise of humanitarian aid distribution

Sunday July 13, 2025 12:45 PM , Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Under Fire

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US backed relief organization, has recently come under intense criticism. Several human rights groups have accused the foundation of indirectly or even directly supporting Israeli military operations under the guise of humanitarian aid distribution.

According to these organizations, GHF’s current methods are contributing to grave violations such as war crimes, crimes against humanity and acts of genocide in some cases. On these grounds, various watchdog groups have demanded an immediate halt to the foundation’s operations. The United Nations, along with a number of international humanitarian agencies, has also withdrawn its cooperation with GHF in response to these serious allegations.

Roots of Doubt and Suspicion

There are multiple reasons behind the growing doubts and suspicions surrounding the GHF. These concerns are grounded in on-the-ground realities, the organization’s operational methods and its political affiliations. One of the major issues is GHF’s lack of financial transparency and its controversial political alignments. The foundation reportedly receives funding, directly or indirectly, from institutions that support the United States and Israel. Critics argue that GHF is deviating from the core principles of humanitarianism and, in doing so, is reinforcing certain political agendas under the cover of aid work.

GHF’s operational methods have also come under consistent criticism. Bypassing the United Nations’ established humanitarian framework, particularly the UNRWA, GHF has set up a parallel aid network in Gaza. This approach is widely viewed as a violation of international humanitarian standards, especially core principles such as neutrality, transparency and local coordination.

Furthermore, GHF has reportedly been employing private American security and logistics firms to carry out its operations in Gaza. Some of these companies (such as Blackwater) have a documented history of involvement in armed conflicts and human rights violations. This practice has further fueled suspicions that GHF’s presence in Gaza may not be purely humanitarian in nature; but potentially tied to military and intelligence objectives as well.

At the local level, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has also struggled to gain legitimacy. Numerous NGOs and civil society organizations operating within Gaza have chosen to distance themselves from GHF, citing serious concerns about the foundation’s intentions and underlying agenda. A significant portion of the Palestinian population views the foundation as suspicious and aligned with external, non-humanitarian interests.

The most distressing aspect is that GHF continues to distribute aid under the backing and coordination of the United States and Israel, a fact that has further eroded its credibility among locals.

Tragically, those in desperate need, who turn to aid centers simply to meet their most basic needs, are increasingly becoming victims of Israeli military attacks. Many have paid the ultimate price, losing their lives while seeking nothing more than a small portion of relief.

UN Report and a Grim Question for Global Conscience

According to a report by the United Nations Office for Human Rights, a staggering number of civilian casualties occurred in Gaza over a short period i.e. from 27th May to 7th July 2025. Within just six weeks, at least 798 Palestinians lost their lives in attacks near aid centers and relief convoys. What makes these figures even more harrowing is the fact that these were not combat zones.

These were supposed to be sanctuaries, places offering a glimmer of hope, where vulnerable people sought support in the name of humanity. Instead, they turned into killing fields. The report states that 615 of the victims were killed in strikes near GHF-operated aid centers, while 183 lost their lives in attacks en route to aid convoys destinations. These numbers raise a painful and urgent question for the global conscience. The places meant to offer protection and dignity have become theaters of death.

Violation of International Law

Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the United Nations Office for Human Rights, recently reported a tragic incident in the central Gaza region of Deir al-Balah. According to her statement, 15 people, including nine children, were killed when gunfire was opened on civilians gathered at a relief center run by “Project HOPE,” a UN-partnered humanitarian organization. She described the incident as a clear violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict.

Shamdasani further expressed deep concern over the ongoing disregard for humanitarian principles in the war on Gaza, highlighting the alarming number of Palestinian civilian casualties, including a significant number of women and children. What is particularly distressing, she noted, is that many of those killed were shot while attempting to obtain food, underscoring the dangerous neglect for the safety and protection of non-combatants in the conflict zone.

WHO Statement and Worsening Humanitarian Tragedy

Christian Lindmeier, spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO), has strongly condemned the killing of civilians at aid distribution centers. He stated that countless women, children, men, and youth have been killed not only at relief centers, but also in shelters, along evacuation routes, and even within medical facilities. This ongoing massacre, he emphasized, is utterly unacceptable.

Gaza, already tormented for years by war, blockades and relentless humanitarian crises, is now witnessing a deeply troubling trend, the killing of ordinary civilians simply for attempting to receive aid. This reality poses a grave and painful challenge to the global conscience. It is not only a stark violation of human rights, but also a direct indictment of the international community’s failure to uphold its responsibilities and moral values in the face of such suffering.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the total number of people martyred in the ongoing Israeli assaults since October 7, 2023, has reached 56,531, while the number of injured has soared to 134,592. This tragedy is not confined to one region alone—it is a profound test of our collective human conscience and a challenge to the integrity of the global justice system.

GHF Response and Larger Humanitarian Dilemma

The GHF has categorically rejected the aforementioned United Nations report, labeling it “political, inaccurate and misleading.” The foundation claims that there has been no verified evidence of any fatal incident at its aid centers, nor does it bear any direct responsibility for the attacks in question.

The GHF maintains that it operates with neutrality in the field of humanitarian service and asserts that all accusations against it are baseless. However, amid these conflicting narratives, the core question remains: What happens when humanitarian aid itself becomes a political tool? When relief organizations are perceived to be serving the interests of particular states or factions, who then is left to ensure the safety and dignity of ordinary civilians?

The Palestinian people, who for decades have endured not only violence and oppression, but also chronic food shortages, lack of medical care and the erosion of basic human rights, now find even aid centers becoming unsafe.

Places once associated with hope and survival are now sources of heartbreaking news. When humanitarian assistance becomes entangled in the web of global politics, all lofty claims of human dignity and international protection begin to ring hollow.

Controversial Model and Violation of International Principles

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation employs private American security and logistics firms to distribute aid in Gaza. Some of these companies have previously faced allegations of involvement in war crimes, raising serious concerns about the transparency and neutrality of the relief efforts.

Regrettably, the foundation has almost entirely bypassed the UN-supervised aid system to operate its own separate network. The United Nations and its affiliated agencies have labelled this alternative model as “unsafe,” emphasizing that it flagrantly violates key international humanitarian principles especially neutrality, local coordination and transparency.

This approach not only casts doubt over the entire aid process; but also puts human lives at greater risk. When humanitarian activities themselves become part of the conflict, expecting safety or assistance for the victims by them is of no use.

Israeli Stance and Risks to Global Aid System

The Zionist state of Israel has asserted that the United Nations’ aid system is influenced by Hamas, alleging that humanitarian assistance provided through UN channels is exploited by Hamas to further its own objectives. Through this narrative, there is a clear attempt to undermine the credibility of a respected international body like the United Nations, paving the way for alternative aid models that align more closely with Israeli interests. This approach poses a serious threat to the global humanitarian aid system.

If international aid organizations are weakened in one region due to political agendas, it sets a dangerous precedent that could be replicated in other conflict zones. Such politicization would not only compromise the neutrality of aid delivery but also open the door to widespread violations of the fundamental principles of humanitarianism.

Criticism and Demands from Human Rights Organizations

Human rights groups have warned that private and militarized aid models like the GHF are exposing Gaza’s vulnerable and afflicted population to even greater risks. These organizations argue that such controversial systems not only undermine the neutrality of humanitarian aid but also obstruct efforts to protect human lives. They have called on the international community to urgently restore traditional aid mechanisms grounded in established international humanitarian principles.

Only through such transparent and principled systems can aid genuinely reach those in need and help saving lives. Following Israel’s blockade that has halted the flow of humanitarian supplies into Gaza for over two months, widespread famine and a deepening human crisis have emerged, drawing global attention to the critical importance of transparency and effective delivery in humanitarian operations.

Global Community’s Responsibility and Restoration of Humanitarianism

The time has come for the international community, especially Western nations, to break their silence and prioritize the sanctity of human life above state policies and political interests. Ensuring that humanitarian efforts remain neutral, safe and reliable is a collective responsibility shared by the United Nations and all of us. If aid centers in Gaza are unsafe today, tomorrow the same situation could arise in another region or among another people.

For the Palestinian people, the urgent need is clear: the protection of their basic human rights, an immediate ceasefire and the restoration of a transparent aid system. When humanitarian aid becomes a casualty of conflict, it signals not just a human crisis but the beginning of humanity’s own death. The global community must recognize its moral, legal and humanitarian duties and take effective action to halt this tragedy.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.