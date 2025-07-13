‘Hanzala’: Freedom Flotilla new aid ship leaves for Gaza

Hanzala, (حنظلہ) or Handala, the new aid ship launched by Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) Sunday July 13, 2025 left the Sicily port and is now on its way to Gaza

Sunday July 13, 2025 9:46 PM , ummid.com News Network

Siracusa (Italy): Hanzalah, (حنظلہ) or Handala, the new aid ship launched by Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) Sunday July 13, 2025 left the Sicily port and is now on its way to Gaza.

The Handala flotilla, packed with medical and humanitarian aid aimed at challenging the illegal blockade of Gaza by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IFD).

The Handala aid flotilla has been launched more than a month after Madleen flotilla was illegally seized by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) few kms from Gaza.

Why Handala?

The Madleen aid ship was named after the first Palestinian fisherwman Madleen Kulab. On the other hand, Handala or Hanzala has been named after the Palestinian caricature Handala—a barefoot refugee child who turned his back on injustice and vowed not to turn around until Palestine is free, the coalition said.

The character was created in 1969 by political cartoonist Naji al-Ali, and first took its current form in 1973. Handala became the signature of Naji al-Ali's cartoons and remains an iconic symbol of Palestinian identity and defiance.

The Handala aid flotilla is dedicated to the children of Gaza.

“The boat carries his spirit, and that of every child in Gaza who has been denied safety, dignity, and joy”, the coalition said.

Dedicated to Gaza Children

In 2023 and 2024, Handala sailed to ports across Europe and the UK, breaking through the media blockade, engaging the public, and building solidarity through press events, art installations, and political education in every port it visited.

“The children of Gaza—who make up over half the population—have been living under a brutal blockade and siege for their entire lives. Since October 2023, over 50,000 have been killed or injured, tens of thousands orphaned, and nearly a million forcibly displaced and homeless. All now face famine, disease, and trauma few of us can imagine. This mission is for them”, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said.

Who are aboard Handala aid ship?

Chris Smalls, founder of Amazon’s first U.S. labor union, has announced he will join the journey aboard the Handala aid ship.

Handala will make a stop at Gallipoli in southeastern Italy, where two members of the hard-left France Unbowed party (LFI), Gabrielle Cathala and Emma Fourreau, have announced to join the latest Gaza flotilla.

“This is a mission for the children in Gaza, to break the humanitarian blockade and to break the summer silence on the genocide,” said Cathala, who is set to board the boat on July 18.

Also onboard the Hanzalah aid flotilla is 70-year-old Vigdis Bjorvand, a Palestine activist since 1978.

70 year old Vigdis Bjorvand from Norway is sailing to break Israel's illegal siege of Gaza. A Palestine activist since 1978, she never wants her grandchild to say: “Grandma, you didn’t do anything.” Keep Vigdis and 'Handala' safe. Help end Israel's illegal siege and genocide. pic.twitter.com/5X7JtL1bjd — Freedom Flotilla Coalition (@GazaFFlotilla) July 12, 2025

Besides them a number of activists, lawyers, doctors, social justice activists and journalists are also sailing towards Gaza onboard the Hanzalah Gaza aid flotilla.

"We are not governments. We are people taking action where institutions have failed", those onboard said.

Meanwhile, a Spanish passenger who traveled on the Madleen last month, has filed a war crimes complaint against Israel over its violent raid on June 8 of the Gaza-bound aid ship while in international waters.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.