KCET 2025 First Round Seat Allotment Date Confirmed

The Karnataka Examination Authority will publish KCET 2025 Mock Allotment result first after which candidates will be given a chance to change college options to be considered for the real and final seat allotment

Karnataka UGCET 2025 Allotment Schedule: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in the First Round Seat Allotment Schedule or First Round Seat Allotment Activity for Karnataka UGCET 2025.

Karnataka UGCET 2025 counselling is currently underway for admission in Engineering, Medical, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy and other courses.

According to the KCET 2025 Counselling schedule, the Karnataka Examination Authority will release the Mock Allotment result first after which candidates will be given a chance to change college options to be considered for the real and actual seat allotment.

UGCET 2025 First Round Seat Allotment Schedule

The round 1 allotment will be done as per the following schedule:

UGCET 2025 Option Entry: Started on July 08 to 18, 2025 upto 11:59 pm

KCET 2025 Mock Allotment: July 21, 2025 after 11:00 am

Option Edit/Modify/Rearrange/Delete: July 21 to 24, 2025 up to 11:59 pm

KCET 2025 First Round Allotment (UGCET 2025 Allotment Result): July 28, 2025 after 11:00 am

Candidates should note that seat allotment will be done based on the options submitted by the candidates.

KCET 2025 Option Entry

The KEA started on July 08, 2025 option entry through the link provided on its website. Candidates should note that seat allotment will be done based on the options submitted by the candidates.

Hence, the candidates who have verified their documents and have also downloaded verification slip can proceed for option, choice and preference filling.

Before proceeding for option entry candidates are required to download verification slip. If they have not yet, they can download KCET verification slip by following the steps and link given here.

KCET 2025 Seat Matrix

Candidates are also advised to refer the KCET 2025 Seat Matrix published on the official website before proceeding for option and choice filling.

Karnataka UGCET Option and Preference Form filling link is provided to students so that they can submit their college preferences.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted document verification rank-wise before starting choice and option submission.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted UGCET 2025 on April 16 and 17, 2025. The Kannada Language Test was held on April 15, 2025. The UGCET 2025 Karnataka result was announced on May 24, 2025.

The KEA had earlier invited separate application for medical, dental, ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy courses as part of UGNEET 2025 counselling in Karnataka.

The KEA also published on its website provisional eligibility list for NEET UG 2025 counselling.

