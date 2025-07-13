MCC NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Published

Sunday July 13, 2025 2:13 PM , ummid.com News Network

Medical Council Committee NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) under Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, has released on its official website mcc.nic.in the MCC NEET UG Counselling Schedule for the year 2025-26 (NEET UG 2025 Counselling Date and Time).

As per the Medical Counselling Committee NEET UG 2025 Schedule released today, Online Registration will start on July 21, 2025 whereas Choice Filling will start on July 22, 2025

The last date of registration and fee payment for NEET UG Round 1 Counselling is July 28, 2025 up to 12 noon server time, and the last date for choice filling and locking is July 28, 2025 up to 11:55 pm server time.

"Payment facility will be available up to 03:00 PM on July 28, 2025 as per Server Time", the Medical Council Committee MCC said.

MCC NEET UG 2025 Allotment Result

According to the schedule announced by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), processing of 1st Round seat allotments will be done from July 28 to 30, 2025.

"The results of MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 1 will be released on July 31, 2025", the MCC said.

Students will be required to report at their Medical/Dental colleges within seven days from August 01 to 06, 2025.

"The verification of seat matrix and vacant seats will be done from Aug 07 to 08, 2025", the MCC said.

The NEET UG 2025 counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges, and 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats across India.

The NEET UG 2025 Counselling is done nationwide for 15% quota by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) headquartered in New Delhi. The medical admission counselling for the remaining 85% seats are conducted for various states.

The NTA had conducted medical entrance NEET UG 2025 on May 04, 2025. The NTA declared the NEET UG 2025 result along with the list of toppers and their ranks on June 14.

