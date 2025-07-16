AMU Class 1 Draw Date 2025 Confirmed

Aligarh Muslim University: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has officially confirmed the draw date (lucky draw date) to be conducted for admission in AMU School Class 1 for year academic year 2025-26.

"The draw of lots for admission to Class I for the academic session 2025–2026 will be held on Saturday July 19, 2025 at 3 pm", a notification issued by the Office of the Controller of Examinations Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), said.

"AMU Draw Live Stream"

The draw will be live-streamed to ensure transparency and wide accessibility.

"Interested persons may watch the live proceedings using the following YouTube link: https://youtu.be/n_LDploJHKM", the Controller of Examinations said.

"Aspirants, parents, and other stakeholders are advised not to visit the office in person, as the entire process will be conducted online", the notification said.

AMU Class 1 Admission 2025 Draw Result

As per the Controller of Examinations, the result of the draw will be published in due course on the official website: www.amucontrollerexams.com.

"No separate intimation letters will be sent to selected candidates. For further updates and instructions, applicants and parents are advised to regularly check the website", the Controller of Examinations said.

The Aligarh Muslim University is a Central University. Besides colleges and university, it also runs schools - separate for boys, girls, and for blinds and visually challenged. Admission in the AMU schools is conducted through online application process.

AMU School Admission 2025

The Aligarh Muslim University started the online admission process for admission in its secondary schools for the year 2025-26 from March 03, 2025. The last date of admission was March 29, 2025.

The application fees was INR 700 and INR 1,000 with late fees.

Age limit for AMU Class 1 admission is 6-8 years as of March 31, 2025.

As many as 50% seats in AMU schools are reserved for children of the university staff whereas 20% seats are reserved for daily wage workers.

