NATO warns India, China and Brazil over buying Russian oil

The 32-member North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Wednesday warned India, China and Brazil over buying oil from Russia

Wednesday July 16, 2025 2:21 PM , ummid.com News Network

Washington: The 32-member North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Wednesday warned India, China and Brazil over buying oil from Russia.

Speaking to reporters after meeting US senators, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned the countries doing trade with Russia could face severe economic penalties if they continue doing so and asked the heads of the three countries to press Russian President Vladimir Putin to take peace negotiations seriously.

"If you are the President of China, the Prime Minister of India, or the President of Brazil, and you continue to trade with Russia and buy their oil and gas, then you know, if the man in Moscow doesn't take the peace negotiations seriously, I will impose 100 per cent secondary sanctions," Rutte said.

"My encouragement to these three countries, particularly, is if you live now in Beijing or in Delhi, or you are the president of Brazil, you might want to take a look into this, because this might hit you very hard," he added.

Russian Oil

Russia, one of the largest oil producers in the world is a member of OPEC+. The country is facing trade sanctions by the U.S. and its allies over Ukraine war. However, India, China and Brazil are doing business with Russia despite the sanctions, as per reports.

The case of India is murkier, as it is reported, Releiance Industries of India is importing oil from Russia at a much cheaper rate but the benefits are not passed on to the people.

Petrol and Diesel in India are selling at much higher prices due to massive taxes on petroleum products.

Rutte also called on the three countries to put pressure on Putin for peace talks.

"Please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks. Otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India, and on China in a massive way," he said.

The NATO chief's comments came a day after US President Donald Trump announced new military support for Ukraine and threatened sweeping tariffs on Russia and its trading partners.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.