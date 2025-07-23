Indian Passport jumps 8 points in latest Henley Rankings



Wednesday July 23, 2025 6:17 PM , ummid.com News Network

Indian Passport Ranking 2025: The Indian Passport has jumped 8 points to improve its rank in the latest Henley Passport Index.

Updated monthly, the Henley Passport Index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

The Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum.

The Indian Passport had ranked 85 in the Hanley Passport Index released in January 2025 . In the latest Henley Passport Index released this month, the Indian Passport has improved by 8 points to rank 77th with a visa free score of 59.

Despite the massive jump in the Henley Passport Ranking, the visa free destinations for the Indian Passport Holders remain almost the same, with the addition or deletion of 1 or 2 countries in the last few years.

Ranking 85 in the last Henley Passport Index, the visa free destination for Indians was 57, in 2024 visa free travel score for the Indians was 58 whereas in 2023 the same was 57.

The last time Indian Passport registered a remarkable improvement was in 2022 when it jumped from 90th to 83rd rank.

Strongest Passports in the World

Singapore with a visa free score of 193 continues to be the world’s most powerful passport. On the second position in the Henley Passport Index July 2025 are Japan and South Korea. Both the countries rank 2nd with a visa-free travel facility of 190 countries.

A total of 7 countries - Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain, jointly share the 3rd rank in the 2025 Henley Passport Index with a visa free travel facility to their citizens in 189 countries.

Interestingly, the United States Passport is at 10th rank in the Henley Passport Index. There are 182 countries where Americans can travel with free visa.

On the other hand, the China Passport Rank is 60 and the Chinese have visa free travel facility to 83 countries.

The Russian Passport ranking is 46th with a visa free ranking of 114 whereas the passport of Ukraine ranks 29 with a visa free score of 147.

Passport Ranks of OIC Countries

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Passport remains the most powerful in the Middle East with a significant 8th rank and visa free score of 184.

Malaysia and Brunei are the other Muslim state with impressive passport rankings of 8 and 19 respectively. The Malaysian Passport rank is 8 with a visa free score of 181 and that of Brunei is 19 and visa free travel score of 164.

Among other GCC states, Qatar passport has been ranked 47 with a visa free score of 112, Kuwait has ranked 50 with a visa free score of 100, Saudi Arabia has ranked 54 with a visa free score of 91, Bahrain has ranked 55 with a visa free score of 90, Oman has ranked 56 with a visa free score of 88, and Jordan has ranked 84 with a score of 51.

The passports of Turkey, Egypt and Iran respectively rank 46, 85 and 91 in the Henley Passport Index July 2025.

Among other OIC countries, Maldives passport ranks 53, Indonesia passport ranks 66, and Tunisia 67.

The Passport Rank of Pakistan in the Henley Index 2025 is 96, that of Bangladesh is 94 and Afghanistan is 99.

