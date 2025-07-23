NASA-ISRO Earth Satellite Launch on July 30



NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are set to launch the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) Earth-observing satellite mission on July 30, 2025

[The NISAR mission has been hailed by U.S. President Trump and India PM Modi as a critical part of a pioneering year for US-India civil space cooperation. (Image: NASA)]

NISAR - the first to carry L and S band radars, is set to lift off aboard an ISRO Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on India’s southeastern coast, the American space agency said.

NASA and ISRO had signed partnership deal to launch the NISAR Mission on September 30, 2014. The mission was originally set for a launch in 2024.

About NISAR Mission

NISAR, a joint Earth-observing mission between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), will scan nearly all of Earth’s land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days.

The mission will measure changes in the planet’s terrestrial ecosystems, growth and retreat of its ice sheets, glaciers, and sea ice, and tectonic deformation of its crust.

“The data will be accessible to all users across a range of disciplines, with potential applicability in disaster response, infrastructure monitoring, and agricultural decision support”, NASA said.

NASA is providing the mission’s L-band synthetic aperture radar, a high-rate communication subsystem for science data, GPS receivers, a solid-state recorder and payload data subsystem. ISRO is providing the spacecraft bus, the S-band radar, the launch vehicle and associated launch services.

The NISAR mission has been hailed by U.S. President Trump and India PM Modi as a critical part of a pioneering year for US-India civil space cooperation.

