Aid ship Handala approaches Gaza

Mediterranean Sea: Handala, the new aid ship launched by Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), approaches Gaza, the organizers said.

“We are approaching Gaza”, the organisers said in a social media post.

“The next hours will be decisive. Keep all eyes on Palestine and Handala. Let's break the illegal siege”, the organisers said, hinting the threat from Israel Occupation Forces (IDF) that the aid ship is facing.

Hanzalah, (حنظلہ) or Handala, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition aid ship, began the final leg of its journey to Gaza from Gallipoli in Italy on Sunday July 20, 2025 . There were at least two sabotage attempts before the aid ship started its journey towards Gaza.

“About 300 miles away from the Gaza Shores. Keep all eyes on the Handala”, Christian Smalls, who is onboard the Gaza aid ship, wrote on social media platform X.

Christian Smalls is American labor organizer known for his role in leading Amazon worker organization in Staten Island, a borough in New York City.

"Handala at risk"

Some 300 miles away from Gaza, communication network to Handala has been cut.

"The Handala Freedom Flotilla en route to Gaza has gone dark. All internet communications with the crew have been cut", Sarah, Lebanese Geopolitical Commentator, said.

The organiser, Freedom Flotilla Coalition, also confirmed disruption in connectivity. The coalition also said some drones are detected near the aid ship.

"ALL communications with #Handala's crew have been JAMMED. We are losing contact with our crew, and there are multiple drones near the vessel", the coalition said.

Earlier, Jacob Berger, Swiss actor aboard the Handala Freedom Flotilla, in a video message, said this might be his final video before being abducted by Israeli forces as the boat approaches Gaza.

The Handala aid flotilla has been launched more than a month after Madleen flotilla was illegally seized by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) few kms from Gaza.

Why Handala?

The Madleen aid ship was named after the first Palestinian fisherwman Madleen Kulab. On the other hand, Handala or Hanzala has been named after the Palestinian caricature Handala—a barefoot refugee child who turned his back on injustice and vowed not to turn around until Palestine is free, the coalition said.

The character was created in 1969 by political cartoonist Naji al-Ali, and first took its current form in 1973. Handala became the signature of Naji al-Ali's cartoons and remains an iconic symbol of Palestinian identity and defiance.

The Handala aid flotilla is dedicated to the children of Gaza.

“The boat carries his spirit, and that of every child in Gaza who has been denied safety, dignity, and joy”, the coalition said.

Dedicated to Gaza Children

In 2023 and 2024, Handala sailed to ports across Europe and the UK, breaking through the media blockade, engaging the public, and building solidarity through press events, art installations, and political education in every port it visited.

“The children of Gaza—who make up over half the population—have been living under a brutal blockade and siege for their entire lives. Since October 2023, over 50,000 have been killed or injured, tens of thousands orphaned, and nearly a million forcibly displaced and homeless. All now face famine, disease, and trauma few of us can imagine. This mission is for them”, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said.

Who are aboard Handala aid ship?

Chris Smalls, founder of Amazon’s first U.S. labor union, joined the journey aboard the Handala aid ship on day 1.

Handala made a stop at Gallipoli in southeastern Italy, where two members of the hard-left France Unbowed party (LFI), Gabrielle Cathala and Emma Fourreau, joined the latest Gaza flotilla.

“This is a mission for the children in Gaza, to break the humanitarian blockade and to break the summer silence on the genocide,” said Cathala, who boarded the boat on July 18.

Also onboard the Hanzalah aid flotilla is 70-year-old Vigdis Bjorvand, a Palestine activist since 1978.

Besides them a number of activists, lawyers, doctors, social justice activists and journalists are also sailing towards Gaza onboard the Hanzalah Gaza aid flotilla.

"We are not governments. We are people taking action where institutions have failed", those onboard said.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition has partnered with Forensic Architecture and equipped the Handala with an advanced tracking system.

