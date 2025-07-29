Netherlands latest to ban Smotrich, Ben Gvir

The Netherlands is the latest country to ban two Israeli ministers, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, over illegal settlers' violence and Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza

Amsterdam: The Netherlands is the latest country to ban two Israeli ministers, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, over illegal settlers' violence and Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

In a letter sent to lawmakers Monday evening, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced sanctions and ban on far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

"They have repeatedly incited violence by settlers against the Palestinian population and … called for ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip,” the letter read, as reported by local media.

The Dutch government also summoned Israel's Ambassador to urge Netanyahu to “immediately take measures that lead to a substantial and rapid improvement in the humanitarian situation throughout the Gaza Strip," the letter revealed.

Earlier, Slovenia , Australia, Canada, Britain, New Zealand and Norway had also imposed similar sanctions on Smotrich and Ben Gvir.

The two ministers have repeatedly called for ethnic cleansing, massacre and genocide of Palestinians.

