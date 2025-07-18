Slovenia bans Israel's two 'Genocide Ministers'



In another shameful episode for the far right Zionist regime in Israel, Slovenia has announced to ban two Israeli ministers - Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich

Friday July 18, 2025 11:16 PM , ummid.com News Network

Ljubljana: In another shameful episode for the far right Zionist regime in Israel, Slovenia has announced to ban two Israeli ministers - Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

In a statement released Thursday July 17, 2025, the Slovenian government accused the two Israeli ministers of inciting “extreme violence and serious violations of the human rights of Palestinians” with “their genocidal statements.”

Itamar Ben Gvir is National Security Minister and Bezalel Smotrich looks after Finance Ministry. The two have repeatedly called for ethnic cleansing, massacre and genocide of Palestinians.

"Unwanted in Slovenia"

The Slovenian government's decision to declare the two ministers "persona non grata" is a first in the European Union (EU).

Slovene President Natasa Pirc Musar while addressing the European Parliament on May 21, had urged the EU to take stronger action against the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Foreign Minister of Slovenia, Tanja Fajon, said the country took the decision after EU foreign ministers did not agree on joint action against Israel over charges of human rights violations at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

“Today, the government adopted one of the first national measures, which is to declare two Israeli ministers… unwanted in the Republic of Slovenia,” Fajon told a news conference.

Earlier, Australia, Canada, Britain, New Zealand and Norway had also imposed similar sanctions on Smotrich and Ben Gvir.

Slovenia is also among six European countries that reject any demographic or territorial changes in Gaza, a stand taken after U.S. President Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu called for "forced displacement" of Palestinians from Gaza.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.