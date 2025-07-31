MHT CET 2025 Engineering FE Round 1 Allotment: Steps, Link to Check

Thursday July 31, 2025 1:00 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra Egineering CAP Round 1 Allotment 2025: Maharashtra State CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Thursday July 31, 2025 on its official website fe2025.mahacet.org Allotment Result of CAP Round-I (Round 1 allotment result) of candidates who have registered for admission in First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the year 2025-26.

Students who are allotted seats in 2025 FE CAP Round 1 should note that date of reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission is August 01 to 03, 2025.

Candidates should also note that CAP Round 1 allotment result today will be published based on the options and choices submitted by the candidates from July 26 to 28, 2025, and available vacancies in the colleges chosen by the students.

Direct link to check Maharashtra B.E, B.Tech CAP Round 1 Allotment

Click here to go to the official website: " fe2025.mahacet.org ".

". Click on the link "Check Provisional Allotment Status CAP Round 1" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page.

Enter your Application ID which starts with EN25 and Date of Birth.

Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note MHT CET Cell has confirmed date of release of FE25 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned the specific time. As per previous records, however, FE 2025 CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.

Online registration for admission MHT CET 2025 Engineering (BE/BTech) started from Saturday June 28, 2025. The last date of application was fixed as July 08, 2025 that was later extended till July 14, 2025.

The Maharashtra CET Cell had published FE 2025 Provisional Merit List on July 19, 2025 and FE 25 Final Merit List on July 24, 2025. Duration to submit option and college preference was from July 26 to 28, 2025.

Maharashtra BE, BTech Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): June 28 to July 08, later extended to July 14, 2025

Document verification: June 30 to July 15, 2025 up to 05:00 PM

Display of FE Provisional Merit List: July 19, 2025

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 20 to 22, 2025

Display of the FE 25 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 24, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 24, 2025

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: July 26 to 28, 2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of FE25 CAP Round - I: July 31, 2025

Date of admission confirmation after Round 1 seat allotment: August 01 to 03, 2025

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : August 04, 2025

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : August 11, 2025

Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech first year Undergraduate (UG) course is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in Engineering course should clear one of the two entrance tests.

Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.

Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2025) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on June 16, 2025.

