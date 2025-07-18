Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025 Merit List - Direct Link

Maharashtra Engineering FE25 Final Merit List and Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I will be published on July 24, 2025

Friday July 18, 2025 1:30 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Admission 2025: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website fe2025.mahacet.org today i.e. Friday July 18, 2025 Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the academic year 2025-26.

According to the Maharashtra Engineering (FE 2025) Admission Counselling Schedule, the Provisional Merit List will be released today whereas the FE 25 Final Merit List will be published on July 24, 2025.

Candidates should note that after the release of FE 25 Provisional Merit List today, they will be able to reqeust correction and grievances if any from July 19 to 21, 2025.

Online registration for admission MHT CET 2025 Engineering (BE/BTech) started from Saturday June 28, 2025. The last date of application was fixed as July 08, 2025 that was later extended till July 14, 2025.

Maharashtra BE, BTech Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): June 28 to July 08, later extended to July 14, 2025

Document verification: June 30 to July 15, 2025 up to 05:00 PM

Display of FE Provisional Merit List: July 18, 2025

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 19 to 21, 2025

Display of the FE 25 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 24, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 24, 2025

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of FE25 CAP Round - I: Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: Will be notified later

Maharashtra Engineering Admission 2025 - Steps to Check Merit List

Go to official website: " fe2025.mahacet.org ".

". Click on the link marked as "FE 2025 Provisional Merit List"

Log-in using register ID and Password

Check your Provisional Merit List status in the PDF list

Candidates should note that if you find any error or any of the information submitted by you is missing, you should submt grievances from July 19 to 21, 2025.

Based on the seat matrix and vacant seats candidates will be able to submit options and choices.

Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech first year Undergraduate (UG) course is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in Engineering course should clear one of the two entrance tests.

Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.

Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2024) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on June 16, 2025.

