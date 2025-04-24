22 from Muslim World, 01 from India among Top 100 Universities in Asia

A total of 22 universities from the Muslim world figured in the list of Top 100 Universities in Asia whereas the dismal performance of the Indian universities continues if the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025 are any indication

Thursday April 24, 2025 4:52 PM , Falak Athar Faizee

[Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is the only Indian institution in the 2025 list of top 100 universities in Asia. (Image Source: medicine.iisc.ac.in)]

The Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025 assessed 853 universities from 35 countries and territories, based on performance across teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

The list of top 100 universities of the Asia in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025 is dominated by the Muslim countries - group wise, and China in terms of individual performance.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025 released on April 23, 2025, a total of 22 universities from the Muslim world who are OIC members have figured in the list of top 100 universities in Asia.

On the other hand, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is the only Indian institution in the 2025 list of top 100 universities of Asia.

Top Universities in Muslim Countries

Of the total 22 universities in the Muslim countries that figured in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025, a maximum 05 are from Saudi Arabia, 04 each are from Turkey, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and 01 each from Lebanon and Qatar.

Following is the list of 22 best universities and their rank in the Muslim countries in Asia.

31. King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals Saudi Arabia

37. Khalifa University UAE

43. Universiti Teknologi Petronas Malaysia

54. Qatar University Qatar

55. United Arab Emirates University UAE

60. King Saud University Saudi Arabia

64. University of Malaya Malaysia

69. Sharif University of Technology Iran

70. Abu Dhabi University UAE

70. Amirkabir University of Technology Iran

72. Middle East Technical University Turkey

74. Sabancı University Turkey

77. Iran University of Science and Technology Iran

79. Koç University Turkey

86. Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Malaysia

88. University of Sharjah UAE

89. Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University Saudi Arabia

92. Lebanese American University Lebanon

96. King Khalid University Saudi Arabia

97. Istanbul Technical University Turkey

97. University of Tehran Iran

99. King Abdulaziz University Saudi Arabia

Best University in Asia

As per Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025, Tsinghua University of China is the best university in Asia followed by Peking University of China and National University of Singapore at the 2nd and 3rd ranks in Asia.

As many 32 universities of China are in the list of top 100 universities in Asia. Thus, China leads the way, with two Chinese universities taking the top two positions. China is the best-represented region in the top 10, with five universities present.

In terms of numbers, Japan is the highest represented country with 119 universities in the ranking, while India comes second with 107 ranked institutions. China is the third most-represented country, with 94 universities.

The Asia University Rankings are based on the same 18 performance indicators as the Times Higher Education World University Rankings , but these have been recalibrated to reflect the attributes of Asia’s universities.



(The writer, Falak Athar Faizee, is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

