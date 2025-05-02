ChatGPT Deep Research 'Lightweight' launched - What's New?

Friday May 2, 2025 5:34 PM , Technology Desk

ChatGPT owner OpenAI has launched lightweight version of its Deep Research tool which will now be available to users free of cost.

ChatGPT had launched its advanced Deep Research too - an agent that uses reasoning to synthesize large amounts of online information and complete multi-step research tasks for you.

Powered by "o4-mini"

Deep research is built for people who do intensive knowledge work in areas like finance, science, policy, and engineering and need thorough, precise, and reliable research.

Upon the launch in February this year, the tool was available to ChatGPT Pro, Plus and Team users.

OpenAI however launched Deep Research 'Lightweight’ version which is available to users free of cost.

Deep Research lightweight is powered by "o4-mini", and is “nearly as intelligent” as the original version used for preparing in-depth, source-backed reports and summaries, OpenAI said.

5 tasks/month free

The Deep Research lightweight is available for free with a maximum limit of five tasks per month.

On the other hand, subscribers of the Plus and Team plans receive 25 tasks per month across both the original and lightweight versions. Pro plan subscribers are granted 250 tasks per month.

Users on Enterprise and Education plans will also gain access to the new tool, with the same usage limits applied to the Plus and Team tiers from this week.

“Responses will typically be shorter while maintaining the depth and quality you’ve come to expect,” OpenAI said in a series of posts on X last week.

“Once limits for the original version of deep research are reached, queries automatically default to the lightweight version”, OpenAI said.

With the introduction of a lightweight version, OpenAI ensures that more users benefit from these capabilities while maintaining the high standards of research and reporting quality.

