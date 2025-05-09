KEAM 2025 Result: Steps and Link to Check

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala is declaring Saturday May 10, 2025 the Result of KEAM 2025.

Friday May 9, 2025 10:55 PM , ummid.com News Network

KEAM 2025 Result: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala is declaring Saturday May 10, 2025 the Result of KEAM 2025 - the Entrance Examination conducted for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture and Agriculture courses on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM Entrance Test for Engineering and Pharmacy was held from April 24 to 28, 2025. It will be followed by entrance exam for Architecture and Medical Courses.

KEAM Final Answer Key, Candidates' Responses

After successfully conducting the KEAM 2025 for Engineering and Pharmacy (B Pharm), the CEE Kerala released the Provisional Answer Keys on April 29, 2025 , and asked candidates to raise objections and challenge answer key before 05:00 PM on May 03, 2025.

Saying it has recieved some objections, the CEE Kerala published today i.e. Friday May 9, 2025, KEAM 2025 Final Answer Key and Candidates' Responses (OMR Sheet) on its official website, and is now set to declare the KEAM result.

"Few complaints regarding the questions/answer keys have been received and the same were examined by Expert Committees constituted for the purpose. Based on the recommendations of the respective Expert Committee, the final answer key has been published", the CEE Kerala said.

Following the release of the KEAM Final Answer Key and Candidates' Responses, the CEE Kerala will now release the result,

The KEAM 2025 result, after declaration, will be available on the official website "www.cee.kerala.in".

Steps to check KEAM 2025 Result

Go to official website: " www.cee.kerala.in "

" Click on KEAM 2025 Candidates Portal

Click on"Notifications" listed on left sidebar of the home page

Click on the link marked as " KEAM 2025 Result "

" Enter ID and Password

Download KEAM result in PDF

Take a printout

The KEAM 2025 result will be released in the form of Merit List giving the Rank along with Normalized Score of the students. KEAM Merit List will contain the names, marks and scores of the KEAM 2025 toppers.

Students successfully passing KEAM 2025 are then invited for the counselling process. The KEAM counselling is done for admission in various UG courses including B.E., B Pharm, MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and others.

