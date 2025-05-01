KEAM 2025 Answer Key Released, Result Soon

Thursday May 1, 2025 3:21 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Representative image (Image Source: Grok3)]

KEAM 2025 Answer Key: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in the Answer Key of KEAM 2025 - the Entrance Examination conducted for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture and Agriculture courses.

The KEAM Entrance Test for Engineering and Pharmacy was held first followed by entrance exam for Architecture and Medical Courses.

As per the KEAM 2025 time table and schedule released by the CEE Kerala, the Engineering and Pharmacy entrance tests were held over five days - from April 24 to 28, 2025, in a single shift each day, running from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM.

KEAM 2025 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy were held at different centres in Kerala along with Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

KEAM 2025 Answer Key

After successfully conducting the KEAM 2025 for Engineering and Pharmacy, the CEE Kerala released Wednesday the Answer Keys.

Candidates should note that the KEAM Answer Keys released by the CEE Kerala are provisional. The final answer keys will be released before the KEAM 2025 result.

The CEE Kerala has asked candidates to raise objections and challenge answer key before 05:00 PM on May 03, 2025.

Candidates will be required to pay INR 200/- per question to raise objections.

Steps to download "KEAM 2025 Answer Key"

Click here to go to official website candidate portal: www.cee.kerala.in.

Click on "KEAM 2025 - Candidate Portal"

Click on Answer Key on left side bar of the home page.

Select Paper 1 or Paper 2 as per your choice.

Click on the given link to download "KEAM 2025 Answer Key in PDF".

CEE Kerala has published the answer key for both the papers held as part of the entrance exam KEAM 2025.

Each paper consists of 120 questions which each carry 4 marks. Every incorrect answer will result in the loss of 1 mark.

KEAM 2025 result will be released in the form of a Merit List giving the rank to students. Students successfully passing KEAM 2025 are then invited for the counselling process.

The CEE Kerala has not confirmed the date and time to release the result. It will however release it any time after May 03, 2025.

