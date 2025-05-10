Umrah 1447: Post Hajj 2025 Umrah visa starts on June 10

The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has revealed the schedule of Umrah 1447 AH along with the date when visa issuance will start for the post Hajj 2025 Umrah

Saturday May 10, 2025 1:03 AM , ummid.com News Network

Makkah al Mukarramah: The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has revealed the schedule of Umrah 1447 AH along with the date when visa issuance will start for the post Hajj 2025 Umrah.

Visa for post-Hajj Umrah normally starts on Muharram 01 which coincides with the start of the New Islamic Year.

However, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah said the visa issuance for post-Hajj 2025 Umrah 1447 AH will start on June 10, 2025 which coincides with 14th Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH.

The Ministry further said that the arrival of Umrah pilgrims will start from the very next day i.e. June 11, 2025 which coincides with 15th Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH.

Interestingly, 14th Dhul Hijjah is the last day of the Hajj ritual which starts on 9th Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH.

According to the official account of the Emirate of Makkah Al-Mukarramah, the deadline for Umrah companies and foreign agents is May 27, 2025 i.e. 29th Dhul Qadah 1446 AH.

Umrah 1447H Schedule

Deadline to finalise contracts between Umrah companies and foreign agents: May 27, 2025 (29 Dhul Qadah 1446 AH)

Issuance of Umrah visa startd: June 10, 2025 (14 Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH)

Pilgrims start arriving in Saudi Arabia: June 11, 2025 (15 Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH)

Final date to accept applications from qualifying international agents and approve contracts with Umrah companies: January 20, 2026 (1 Sha’ban 1447 AH)

Last date to issue Umrah visas: March 20, 2026 (1 Shawwal 1447 AH)

Last date for pilgrims to enter the Kingdom before Hajj 2026: April 3, 2026 (15 Shawwal 1447 AH)

Final date for pilgrims to depart Saudi Arabia: April 18, 2026 (1 Dhul Qadah 1447 AH)

While announcing the Umrah season calendar for the year 1447 AH, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah said the announcement is a part of its preparations to serve pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque coming from outside the Kingdom with Umrah visas.

During the Second Umrah and Ziyarah Forum (UZF 2025) held in Madinah in April, Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah revealed that over 6.5 million international pilgrims performed Umrah in the first quarter of 2025 marking an 11% year-on-year increase.

Umrah is a voluntary pilgrimage to Makkah which can be performed any time of the year. This is unlike Hajj which is performed once in a year and during the month of Dhul Hujjah.

Also, Hajj – one of the five pillars of Islam, is mandatory and compulsory for Muslims, men and women both, who can afford travel cost.

