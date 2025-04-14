Umrah & Ziyarah Forum 2025 Kickstarts Today: What’s New?

Monday April 14, 2025 12:27 PM , Zohair M Safwan Faizee

Madinah al Munawwarah: Brought in by the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025 or UZF 2025 is set for a mega start today i.e. Monday April 14, 2025 at the King Salman International Convention Center in Madinah al Munawwarah.

Opening Ceremony

The 3-day Umrah & Ziyarah Forum 2025 to be held under the patronage of Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Madinah Region, will be opened for visitors today at 12:00 PM and continue till April 16, 2025.

A Grand Opening Ceremony of the forum, however, has been planned today at 09:00 PM.

The 1st Umrah and Ziyarah Forum (UZF 2024) was held on April 22, 23 and 24, 2024 at the same venue. It was attended by some 19,000 delegates from 116 countries and over 5000 Umrah companies and 117 exhibitors.

During the forum 2024, six roundtable discussions were held, along with six focus groups, with participation from forty-two speakers.

The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025 is expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors and over 150 exhibitors and 50+ workshops addressed by 80+ speakers and experts .

“We are witnessing the launch of the largest global event that brings together Umrah and Ziyarah companies and service providers for the Guest of Allah, including Umrah performers and visitors”, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah and Chairman of the Pilgrim Experience Program Committee, said.

UZF 2025 Theme

The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum2025 has been meticulously planned with expanded profile, renewed content focus and new organisers.

“Last year, we set the foundation. This year, we expand the vision - welcoming more sectors, more international partners, and more transformative solutions, all designed to enrich every step of the journey”, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

The theme of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025 include transforming the pilgrimage experience through technology, innovation and entrepreneurship in pilgrimage services, transforming air travel, advancing pilgrim care and hospitality, and expanding tourism opportunities beyond pilgrimage.

Besides conference, workshop and platform for direct interaction, the forum will also have exhibition. At UZF 2025, the exhibition brings together international and local tour operators, tech innovators, and service providers, all working toward a common goal - enhancing accessibility, enriching hospitality, and elevating every step of the Umrah journey.

What’s New?

UZF 2025 is a pivotal moment where Umrah tour operators, investors, developers, hospitality leaders, and tech providers come together to shape the next era of Umrah journey.

Tahaluf - a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF), has been assigned, for the first time, the responsibility to make the event successful.

A More Elevated Visitor Experience: From the moment you arrive, UZF 2025 is about seamless access, smarter services, and next-level hospitality. Explore new tech-driven solutions that make every stage of Umrah easier, smoother, and more meaningful.

New Sectors, New Innovations: For the first time, AI, digital travel solutions, and smart infrastructure take center stage, demonstrating how technology is enhancing the spiritual experience like never before.

More International Reach, More Business Potential: With a growing network of global exhibitors, service providers, and travel operators, UZF 2025 is a gateway to new partnerships, cross-border collaborations, and investment opportunities that will define the future of the Umrah and Ziyarah ecosystem.

UZF 2025 at a Glance

Conference

UZF Conference is where industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators come together to strengthen infrastructure, enhance accessibility, and introduce next-generation solutions that elevate every aspect of the pilgrim’s journey.

Discussions will center on breakthrough technologies, strategic partnerships, and new service models designed to enhance efficiency, hospitality, and the visitor experience.

More than 80 speakers, who are experts in their respective fields, have confirmed their participation at the UZF 2025.

Exhibition

Across generations, the Umrah and Ziyarah experience has been guided by faith, service, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Today, new ideas and technologies are shaping the next era of Umrah - one that honors tradition while embracing progress.

At UZF 2025, the exhibition brings together international and local tour operators, tech innovators, and service providers, all working toward a common goal: enhancing accessibility, enriching hospitality, and elevating every step of the Umrah journey. Explore AI-powered travel solutions, innovations in transport, world-class hospitality, air connectivity, and sustainable services that help strengthen the Umrah journey for millions of Muslims worldwide.

Workshops

Dive into real-world insights with case studies of operational excellence, explore year-round tourism strategies, and discover how startups are reshaping the pilgrimage sector with scalable, innovative solutions.

The workshop highlight include Smart Pilgrimage Solution, Building resilient operational systems for high density events, universal design for pilgrimage housing, operational excellence in pilgrimage management, startups in pilgrimage and crafting year-round tourism strategies for pilgrimage destinations.

Umrah Agreements

The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025 is also likely to facilitate signning of a number of “Umrah Agreements”. This dedicated area for strategic MoU signings and strategic alliances will bring together decision-makers, government representatives, and industry leaders to secure high-impact deals.

The aim is to boost partnerships, collaborations, and announcements that shape the transformation of services for Umrah performers and visitors.

The visitors will have a chance to explore AI-powered travel solutions, innovations in transport, world-class hospitality, air connectivity, and sustainable services that help strengthen the Umrah journey for millions of Muslims worldwide.

