Contributions of Maulana Ghulam Mohd Vastanvi

Whenever Maulana Ghulam Muhammed Vastanvi (Rah.) is remembered, he will not be recalled merely as a traditional religious scholar, but as an educational visionary, a social reformer and a revolutionary figure

Sunday May 11, 2025 11:31 PM , Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi

Demise of a Remarkable Personality

Khadimul Qur’an Wal Masaajid, Hazrat Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Vastanvi (Rahimahullah), has departed from this mortal world.

The Maulana had been unwell for some time. The news of his illness was being received frequently through social media. His well-wishers, spread across the globe, were praying for his recovery. He breathed his last in the hospital on the afternoon of 4th May 2025 .

With his passing, we have, in the true sense, lost a visionary who helped shape an era. His contributions will remain etched as a distinguished chapter in history. Though rooted in traditional Islamic scholarship, he went far beyond the conventional role of a cleric — founding thousands of Madrasas, Maktabs and Masaajid. Moreover, he established numerous schools, colleges and other institutions.

Both in India and abroad, he is widely recognized as a pioneering architect of modern and religious educational institutions — Maktabs, Madrasas, Masjids, schools and colleges alike. Many are amazed at how someone educated in a traditional Madrasah could envision, plan and execute such expansive initiatives — not only in the religious realm; but also in the fields of modern education.

How did a mind shaped by classical Islamic learning conceive the idea of schools and colleges of modern sciences and arts?

How did he develop a vision, draw a blueprint and then turn that vision into a living reality?

According to his plan, children of the community began to benefit from these institutions, and soon they emerged to serve the community and the nation in diverse fields.

Whenever Maulana Vastanvi (Rah.) is remembered, he will not be recalled merely as a traditional religious scholar. Rather, owing to his multifaceted services, he will be remembered as an educational visionary, a social reformer and a revolutionary figure.

Great Benefactor of the Community

Maulana Vastanvi (Rah.) was a sincere and devoted individual. He had a deep sense of religious commitment and cared deeply about the welfare of the community. He was always concerned about the future of the children of his community. He would think according to the needs of the community and then had the unique ability to translate his thoughts into reality. He understood that the children of the community needed the light of knowledge.

As a result, he established numerous institutions in various fields of knowledge and arts, whose light began to spread far and wide. The accomplishments he achieved – with the help and guidance of Allah – are beyond the capacity of many institutions and organizations to replicate.

He was a great benefactor of the community. In both religious and modern education, he brought about a revolution. The void created by his passing appears to be one that will not be filled for decades to come.

Inception of Maulana Vastanvi’s Mission

Hazrat Maulana Vastanvi (RA) began his services in the year 1979, in the remote village of Akkalkuwa, Maharashtra. He started a Maktab from a Masjid; while he was a teacher at Darul Uloom, Kanthariya, Bharuch, Gujarat. At that time, the Maktab had only six pupils and one teacher. This was the inception of Maulana Vastanvi’s mission.

Akkalkuwa was a small village, lacking even basic facilities. However, that small Maktab eventually transformed into a "Jamia-University" in true meaning, and became known worldwide as "Jamia Islamia Isha’atul Uloom."

Thousands of children from the community began to flock there in large numbers to seek education. What was once a village, Akkalkuwa, transformed into a great center of knowledge and arts, gaining recognition in many countries around the world.

Maulana Vastanvi (RA) didn’t stop after transforming the Maktab into Jamia Isha’atul Uloom; rather, he continued to observe the circumstances and reflect on the needs of the community. As a result of his reflection, Jamia Isha’atul Uloom became not just an institution, but a vision and a movement.

Successful Progress of Jamia Akkalkuwa

Jamia Akkalkuwa is a masterpiece of Maulana Vastanvi's (Rah.) educational vision and comprehensive thinking. It is a unique educational institution that stands as a model for integrating both religious and modern education under a campus.

Under his leadership, the Jamia Akkalkuwa introduced various programmes, including Deeniyat, Hifz classes, Darse Nizami and numerous specialization courses in Islamyyat, along with schools offering education from primary to 12th grade in both Urdu and English mediums. Furthermore, he established dozens of colleges for modern sciences and arts, all of which are successfully running.

Maulana Vastanvi (RA) deviated from traditional way in regard to establishing education institutions. In 1993, he established the ITI department within Madrasa’s campus in the Islamic environment. He then went on to establish several colleges adjacent to the campus of the Jamia Akkalkuwa and introduced various courses, such as: the BUMS Medical College, Engineering College (Diploma in Engineering and Bachelor in Engineering), Pharmacy College (D. Pharmacy, B. Pharmacy, M. Pharmacy, Ph.D. in Pharmacy), MBBS Medical College and Nursing (GNM), as well as LL.B. and D.Ed and B.Ed courses in Urdu and Marathi languages.

The Maulana also started professional courses like Office Automation, Software Development, and others under Jamia Akkalkuwa. In addition to these institutions, he established thousands of Maktabs, Madrasas and Masjids in various regions of the country, which continue to serve as a source of ongoing charity (Sadaqah Jariyah) for him.

These institutions are the practical manifestation of Maulana Vastanvi's (RA) vision. Today, they have become centers for the intellectual, academic and moral development of thousands of students, drawing learners from across the country. Separate campuses for boys and girls, quality hostels, libraries and other facilities are available, where students receive education in comfort and peace.

Hundreds of students, after benefiting from these institutions, are now engaged in serving the nation and the community. It is worth noting that all these institutions were established in an Islamic environment, providing students with an Islamic atmosphere. The true mother of these institutions and colleges is Jamia Isha’atul Uloom. They are flourishing in the nurturing embrace of Jamia Isha’atul Uloom. I am not sure that, at present, any institution in the Indian subcontinent, in terms of size, area and departments, would be larger than Jamia Akklkuwa.

Unique and Beneficial Tradition of Quran Competitions

This is an era of competition and rivalry. Those who are eager for comparison and competition tend to progress quickly. The Glorious Qur’an itself encourages healthy competition in good things.

Khadimul Qur’an Hazrat Maulana Vastanvi (RA) initiated a unique and beneficial tradition of " Musabaqatul Qur’anil Kareem " under the administration of Jamia Akklkuwa on all India level. Students from across India participate in this competition in large numbers. Before taking part in the competition, students practice for one or two months in their respective Madrasas, under the guidance of their teachers and in the presence of their colleagues.

This competition has created a sense of awareness among students. Those students who participate in the competition, especially those who are doing Hifzul Quran, make an extra effort to memorize the Qur’an well. They ensure that they recite the Quran with full attention to Tajweed.

Students who achieve first, second, or third position in the competition are awarded various prizes, including items and cash rewards . On the days when the competition is held at Jamia Akklkuwa, the atmosphere of the Jamia becomes even more beautiful and vibrant.

When I was in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, I once had the opportunity to attend the Musabaqatul Quranil Kareem at Jamia Akklkuwa. The scene of the competition brought great joy and happiness.

A Humble Personality

Despite such a great personality and accomplishing remarkable feats, Maulana Vastani (Rah.) remained extremely humble, simple in nature, and had a compassionate heart. He honoured both the learned and the unlearned, showing respect to everyone. He loved everyone deeply and quickly bonded with people. Whenever he met someone, he would converse with them with great affection.

When we were at the Markaze Islami Education and Research Center, Ankleshwar, Gujarat, I had opportunities to listen to his lectures, see him up close, and interact with him. Once, accompanied by some guests, under the leadership of Hazrat Maulana Ismail Makrod (Rah.), Director of the Markaze Islami Education and Research Center, Ankleshwar, we had the honour of visiting Jamia Akklkuwa where we had the opportunity to meet and behold Maulana Vastanvi (Rah.). Maulana asked several questions related to the English department, and we provided answers to the best of our understanding.

Participation in Khatm-e-Bukhari Ceremony in Mpulungu, Zambia

In 2017, Maulana Vastanvi (Rah.) travelled to Mpulungu, a town in the Northern Province of Zambia, at the invitation of Moon Rays Trust. He arrived in Mpulungu on the evening of 10th February 2017 and departed on the morning of 13th February 2017. He had come as the Chief Guest to attend the Khatm-e-Bukhari Sharif ceremony. He delivered a lesson on the final Hadith of Sahih Bukhari and thus completed the Bukhari Sharif with the students. I was fortunate to be among those who received him upon arrival and also saw him off upon departure. In fact, I was in the same car with him during his departure. Throughout the journey, we had discussions on various topics.

When he visited Mpulungu, Maulana Muhammad Ibrahim Qasmi Solapuri was residing there. Maulana Solapuri had studied for several years in the Aalim course at Jamia Akklkuwa. Maulana Vastanvi (Rah.) had great affection for Maulana Solapuri. Accompanied by him, we had the opportunity to closely observe and serve Maulana Vastanvi (Rah.).

I documented this journey, and the travelogue was published in the Urdu magazine Shahrah-e-Ilm, March 2017 issue, which is published by Jamia Akklkuwa. That trip proved very beneficial for us. Maulana began to show us great love. Whenever we visited his room, he would be very pleased and express his deep affection.

Maulana Vastanvi (RA) was a great man and an experienced individual. He gave us very beneficial advice. He told us to treat students with kindness and compassion. Speaking about himself, he said that every day after Maghrib Salaah, he would go and sit in the dormitory of the Diniyat department, and small children would play in front of him. These children were not afraid of him; rather, they knew that he felt joy upon seeing them. If anyone wished to meet him, even if they were students from one of his colleges, they had to come to the Diniyat department.

Hazrat said: A person should not have a flattering nature. There are so many teachers in the Jamia (Akkalkuwa); but I never ask anyone to appear before me regularly! I only desire that the work continues smoothly.

Hazrat said, “The ability to get work done is a great quality.” So, a person should develop the skill to get work done effectively. Speaking about his resignation from Darul Uloom Deoband, he said: Some people used to ask me whether I would go to a court. I refused and said that I could never go to the court against Darul Uloom Deoband.

A Personality Driven Purely by Religious Zeal

One of the distinct qualities of Maulana Vastanvi (RA) was that whatever he did, he did purely with a religious zeal and spirit. Whatever he considered necessary for the community and the nation, he began it with the name of Allah. He never undertook any project to seek favours, recognition, or awards from worldly institutions, organizations, or the government.

In this regard, I recall a moment, when I mentioned to him a statement by Mr. Zaheer Qazi, President of Anjuman Islam, Mumbai, who had said, "Even if you are awarded the Nobel Prize in the field of education, it would still fall short." To this, Maulana humbly responded, “Son, what do I have to do with such awards? My only wish is to attain Jannah-Paradise.”

A Brief Biographical Sketch of Maulana Vastanvi (Rah)

Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Vastanvi (Rah.) was born on 1st June 1950, in the village of Kosadi, District Surat, in Gujarat. His respected father was Janab Ismail Ibrahim Randera (Rah.).

In 1952, the family moved from Kosadi to a village known as Vastan. He received his early education at Madrasa Quwwatul Islam in Kosadi, and later continued his studies at Madrasa Shamsul Uloom in Baroda.

In 1964, he enrolled at Darul Uloom Falahe Darain in Tarkesar, Gujarat, where he studied under the guidance of Mufakkire Millat Hazrat Maulana Abdullah Kapodravi (Rah.), completing eight years of education including the Daurah Hadith.

Seeking further knowledge, he joined the historic Islamic seminary, Jamia Mazahir Uloom in Saharanpur in 1972, completing once again Daurah Hadith and graduating in 1973.

At Falah-e-Darain, he studied Sahihul Bukhari under Hazrat Maulana Mufti Ahmad Bemat (Rah.), a student of Shaikhul Islam Maulana Sayyid Husain Ahmad Madani (Rah), and at Mazahir Uloom, he studied Sahihul Bukhari under Hazrat Maulana Muhammad Yunus Junpuri (Rah.), a distinguished student of Sheikhul Hadith Maulana Zakariyya (Rah.).

In recognition of his exceptional administrative capabilities, an institution in Maharashtra awarded him an honorary MBA degree.

Teaching Services

After graduating from Jamia Mazahir Uloom, Hazrat Maulana Vastanvi rendered teaching services for about ten days in the town of Bodhan, located in the Surat district. Following that, he was appointed at Darul Uloom Kanthariya in Bharuch (Gujarat), where he continued his teaching duties in the Department of Aalimiyyah.

During this time, he taught several important books in Persian and intermediate-level of Islamic books. He fulfilled his responsibilities as a teacher in Kanthariya with great dedication until 1983. Thereafter, he fully devoted himself to the development and expansion of Jamia Isha’atul Uloom, Akkalkuwa.

Family and Children

Hazrat Maulana Vastanvi (Rah.) hailed from a devout and religious family. His family members, specially his elder brother Hafiz Ishaq (Rah.) always stood by his side, offering unwavering support for his mission.

Behind the tireless efforts and accomplishments of his life were the silent sacrifices and heartfelt prayers of his loved ones. Allah Almighty blessed Maulana Vastanvi with righteous, capable, and well-educated children. His eldest son, Maulana Saeed Vastanvi (Rah.), passed away almost two years ago.

His second son, Maulana Huzaifah Ghulam Muhammad Vastanvi, is a respected scholar and administrator, well-versed in both religious and contemporary sciences. Even during Maulana Vastanvi’s lifetime, he had been capably overseeing the affairs of Jamia Isha’atul Uloom. Following his father's passing, the governing body of the institution has appointed him as the “Raeesul Jamia” (Head of the Institution). With his competence and integrity, it is hoped, In Shaa Allah, he will carry forward his father's noble mission with excellence and vision.

The third son, Maulana Owais Vastanvi, has been appointed as the “Naib Raeesul Jamia” (Deputy Head of the Institution). It is expected, In Shaa Allah, he will serve as a strong right hand to his elder brother and play a vital role in advancing the institution’s legacy.

Burial of Maulana Vastanvi (Rahimahullah)

The passing of Maulana Vastanvi (Rahimahullah) is akin to the fall of a great tree under whose shade generations grew and flourished. His death has left thousands of scholars and students feeling orphaned, those who once sought his guidance and blessings to enrich their lives.

His Janazah Salaah was led by Maulana Huzaifah Vastanvi in the expansive grounds of Jamia Akklkuwa, around midnight of the same night, and he was buried in the graveyard of Makrani village.

Today, millions are praying for him, paying tribute to his unparalleled services. We beseech Almighty Allah to forgive Maulana, raise his ranks, preserve the educational institutions he established and grant his family patience and perseverance. Ameen!

[The writer, Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi, is currently based in Zambia and is working for Moon Rays Trust School in the country.]

