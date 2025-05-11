World’s 1st 500Hz OLED Gaming Monitor is Here - Explore

Samsung Electronics Sunday May 11, 2025 launched of the Odyssey OLED G6, the world’s first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor

Sunday May 11, 2025 7:59 PM , Technology Desk

Seoul (Korea): Samsung Electronics Sunday May 11, 2025 launched of the Odyssey OLED G6, the world’s first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor.

The Odyssey OLED G6 will be available first in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia, followed by a phased rollout to additional global markets later this year.

Building on its six-year leadership in the global gaming monitor market and two-year leadership in OLED gaming displays, Samsung is once again expanding the boundaries of gaming performance with the Odyssey OLED G6.

“Samsung continues to lead the gaming monitor industry with breakthrough innovations that redefine how games are experienced,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics.

“With the Odyssey OLED G6, the world’s first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor, we are pushing gaming performance, visual quality and immersion to entirely new heights — delivering the next evolution of display technology for gamers around the world", Hoon Chung said.

Speed, Visual Brilliance

The 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF model) delivers an entirely new level of gaming performance. With a class-leading 500Hz refresh rate, an ultra-fast 0.03ms response time (GTG) and QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution powered by QD-OLED technology, the monitor ensures games remain fluid, sharp and responsive — even during the most intense action.

Certified with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, the Odyssey OLED G6 delivers vivid colors and deep, true blacks. It supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smoother, tear-free visuals and a competitive edge.

True-to-Life Visuals

The Odyssey OLED G6 is designed for people who demand peak performance across long gaming sessions. With a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and Samsung’s Glare Free technology, gamers experience minimal screen reflections, allowing them to focus solely on the action.

To maintain visual quality over time, the monitor is protected with OLED Safeguard+, which helps to prevent burn-in even during extended use.

Additionally, the Odyssey OLED G6 is Pantone Validated, ensuring highly accurate color reproduction, with the ability to display over 2100 colors and more than 110 SkinTone shades from Pantone’s library.

Combined with its brilliant QD-OLED display, the monitor delivers vivid, true-to-life visuals that bring gaming worlds to life just as developers intended.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.