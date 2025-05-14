From Pahalgam to Op Sindoor: Where India Stands on Unity Test?

Indian Muslims were condemning the Pahalgam incident and some members of the community were also facing unexpected attacks.
The brutal terrorist attack that occurred on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, shocked the entire country. In this horrific attack, which lasted about twenty minutes, terrorists ruthlessly killed 26 men after asking their religion—one of whom was a local Kashmiri Muslim.
This inhuman incident triggered a wave of outrage across India. People from all religious backgrounds, religious leaders, social organizations, and political leaders strongly condemned the attack.
However, in some parts of India, a few self-proclaimed Hindutva supporters retaliated by attacking innocent Indian Muslims—people who had no connection to the terrorists or the attack, and who had no control over such terrorism. These incidents are as follows:
These actions by majoritarian political actors clearly do not aim to bring justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Rather, it is evident that such heinous acts are being used to spread hatred against Muslims.
Taking revenge on innocent Indian Muslims for the inhumane acts committed by terrorists from Pakistan—who neither represent them nor fall under their control—is neither morally right nor legally justifiable.
According to the Indian government, the April 22 Pahalgam attack was a plot by terrorists to incite communal tensions.
On May 7 at 1:44 AM, India launched "Operation Sindoor" in response. On May 8, Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, stated in a press briefing:
"The manner of the attack was also driven by an objective of provoking communal discord, both in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the Nation. It is to the credit of the government and the people of India that these designs were foiled." (High Commission of India, 2025).
Every Indian citizen - including Indian Muslims, played a role in defeating the communal agenda behind the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack.
If Muslims in India continue to face violence and threats every time such incidents occur, it only aids the agenda of enemy states like Pakistan to spread communal hatred in India.
History shows that where social stability is disturbed, economic stability also suffers, in such scenarios, the most vulnerable—regardless of their religion—are the ones who suffer the most.
Attacking innocent Indian Muslims in the name of nationalism is not an act of patriotism—it harms national unity and social harmony.
Yet, there is a hopeful side to this story…
Many Islamic scholars have strongly condemned terrorist attacks carried out in the name of Islam. Some have quoted Chapter 5, Verse 32 of the Quran, which clearly states:
"Whoever kills an innocent person, it is as if he has killed all of humanity; and whoever saves a life, it is as if he has saved all of humanity."
India’s true identity lies in its unity and diversity. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 30, 2025, during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, said that the celebration of various festivals and new year’s across the country reflects this spirit of unity.
He extended greetings for Eid and other festivals, urging everyone to strengthen the spirit of unity. (The Hindu, 2025) Indians have shown their unity time and again by firmly standing against terrorism.
The Muslim community has also unequivocally condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Peaceful protests against terrorism were held by Muslims in states like Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Assam, and Karnataka.
Prominent Muslim organizations such as Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind condemned the violence and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.
These organizations stated that the attack contradicts the peaceful teachings of Islam. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, one of India’s leading Muslim religious organizations, described terrorism as a "cancer" and denounced the terrorists for acting against Islamic principles of peace.
