From Pahalgam to Op Sindoor: Where India Stands on Unity Test?

Taking revenge on innocent Indian Muslims for the inhumane acts committed by terrorists from Pakistan is neither morally right nor legally justifiable

Wednesday May 14, 2025 6:28 PM , Mithila Raut

Indian Muslims were condemning the Pahalgam incident and some members of the community were also facing unexpected attacks.

The brutal terrorist attack that occurred on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, shocked the entire country. In this horrific attack, which lasted about twenty minutes, terrorists ruthlessly killed 26 men after asking their religion—one of whom was a local Kashmiri Muslim.

This inhuman incident triggered a wave of outrage across India. People from all religious backgrounds, religious leaders, social organizations, and political leaders strongly condemned the attack.

However, in some parts of India, a few self-proclaimed Hindutva supporters retaliated by attacking innocent Indian Muslims—people who had no connection to the terrorists or the attack, and who had no control over such terrorism. These incidents are as follows:

In Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, on April 28, 2025, a FIR was registered against three individuals who allegedly forced a Muslim student to urinate on a Pakistani flag. A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a group of youths surrounding the student, abusing him, and coercing him to commit the act. (Kumar, 2025)

In Toda village of Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, a 25-year-old man named Sarfaraz alleged that on April 26, his neighbour, Govind, attacked him. According to Sarfaraz, the assailant said, " (you) killed 26, we will kill your 26 too" while assaulting him. (Kumar, 2025)

In Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, a Kashmiri resident selling pashmina shawls for the past 20 years, was beaten along with his co-worker by a Hindu right-wing group. Their shops were also vandalized. Shabbir said, "We were blamed for the Pahalgam attack and threatened never to return." (Mateen & Javeed, 2025)

On April 23, 2025, Kashmiri students at Universal Group of Institutes in Dera Bassi, Punjab, were attacked in their hostel. (Independent, 2025)

In Kharawar village of Rohtak district, Haryana, Muslim families were ordered to leave by May 2. In a WhatsApp group, Deepak Malik and other villagers demanded their eviction, citing the Pahalgam attack. Resolutions were passed to expel 15 Muslim families. As many as 15 Muslim families have been living in the village for around 10-12 years, most of them working as mechanics, labourers in nearby factories or as small-time junk dealers. (Sura, 2025)

In Mumbai’s Dadar area, on April 24,2025, 21-year-old Sofiyan Shahid Ali was allegedly assaulted after being mistaken for a Rohingya Muslim. A case was registered against BJP's Mahim unit president Akshata Tendulkar and nine others at Shivaji Park police station. Akshata Tendulkar later denied the allegations on Facebook. Complainant Saurabh Mishra, who runs a towel stall in Dadar market with six workers including Sofiyan (from UP), reported the incident. (Chitnis, 2025)

On April 26, 2025, in Vakola, Santacruz, Mumbai, Bajrang Dal workers displayed the flags of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Palestine on the street as a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack. When some Muslim youths objected to the disrespect of the Palestinian flag, a clash broke out and some people were injured. When a fact-finding team from the Centre for the Study of Secularism visited the area, they found that Hindus and Muslims had lived in harmony in the Golibar area of Vakola for years, even attending each other’s ceremonies. However, attempts have been made over the last couple of years to create communal division. In this clash, a youth named Abrar Sheikh was beaten up by Bajrang Dal members simply because he wore a T-shirt bearing the name "Aseem"—his brother’s name.

These actions by majoritarian political actors clearly do not aim to bring justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Rather, it is evident that such heinous acts are being used to spread hatred against Muslims.

Taking revenge on innocent Indian Muslims for the inhumane acts committed by terrorists from Pakistan—who neither represent them nor fall under their control—is neither morally right nor legally justifiable.

According to the Indian government, the April 22 Pahalgam attack was a plot by terrorists to incite communal tensions.

On May 7 at 1:44 AM, India launched " Operation Sindoor " in response. On May 8, Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, stated in a press briefing:

"The manner of the attack was also driven by an objective of provoking communal discord, both in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the Nation. It is to the credit of the government and the people of India that these designs were foiled." (High Commission of India, 2025).

Every Indian citizen - including Indian Muslims, played a role in defeating the communal agenda behind the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack.

If Muslims in India continue to face violence and threats every time such incidents occur, it only aids the agenda of enemy states like Pakistan to spread communal hatred in India.

History shows that where social stability is disturbed, economic stability also suffers, in such scenarios, the most vulnerable—regardless of their religion—are the ones who suffer the most.

Attacking innocent Indian Muslims in the name of nationalism is not an act of patriotism—it harms national unity and social harmony.

Yet, there is a hopeful side to this story…

Many Islamic scholars have strongly condemned terrorist attacks carried out in the name of Islam. Some have quoted Chapter 5, Verse 32 of the Quran, which clearly states:

"Whoever kills an innocent person, it is as if he has killed all of humanity; and whoever saves a life, it is as if he has saved all of humanity."

India’s true identity lies in its unity and diversity. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 30, 2025, during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, said that the celebration of various festivals and new year’s across the country reflects this spirit of unity.

Also Read: Surge in hate speeches against Indian Muslims after Pahalgam attack

He extended greetings for Eid and other festivals, urging everyone to strengthen the spirit of unity. (The Hindu, 2025) Indians have shown their unity time and again by firmly standing against terrorism.

The Muslim community has also unequivocally condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Peaceful protests against terrorism were held by Muslims in states like Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Maharashtra , Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Assam, and Karnataka.

Prominent Muslim organizations such as Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, All India Muslim Personal Law Board , and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind condemned the violence and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

These organizations stated that the attack contradicts the peaceful teachings of Islam. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, one of India’s leading Muslim religious organizations, described terrorism as a "cancer" and denounced the terrorists for acting against Islamic principles of peace.

