Surge in hate speeches against Indian Muslims after Pahalgam attack

India, already battling frequent communally charged campaigns against Muslims, saw an alarming rise in hate speeches against the largest minority group, after April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, the latest data revealed

Saturday May 3, 2025 10:08 PM , News Desk

India, already battling frequent communally charged campaigns against Muslims, saw an alarming rise in hate speeches against the largest minority group, after April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, the latest data revealed.

According to India Hate Lab (IHL), the country reported as many as 64 hate speech cases in the last ten days after the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025 that claimed 26 lives – 25 tourists and 01 local horseman.

Giving state wise data, IHL said Maharashtra recorded the highest with 17 speeches, followed by Uttar Pradesh (13), Uttarakhand (6), Haryana (6), Rajasthan (5), Madhya Pradesh (5), Himachal Pradesh (5), Bihar (4), and Chhattisgarh (2).

The IHL in its report titled " 64 Anti-Muslim Hate Speech Events Recorded in 10 Days Post Pahalgam Attack " said that the 64 reported hate speeches were delivered during rallies organised by Hindutva organisations such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD), Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Sakal Hindu Samaj, Hindu Rashtra Sena and Hindu Raksha Dal.

The India Hate Lab (IHL) in its report also accused the speakers at these events of using dehumanizing language while referring Muslims and inciting violence against them.

"In many instances, they called for violence and threatened to expel Muslims from localities,” the report stated.

The IHL in its report further said that the hate speeches by the Hindutva right wing groups also led to violence.

"This wave of hate speech has been accompanied by a troubling spike in hate crimes and acts of violence, targeting Kashmiris in particular and Muslims more broadly", the report said.

The IHL further said that the hate speeches made in rallies and public events were uploaded on various social media platforms, and thus amplified their impact to manifold.

"Researchers at the IHL have noted that a majority of these in-person hate speech events were either live-streamed or had videos uploaded to Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or X, further amplifying the harm and reaching millions of viewers. The rapid spread of this content demonstrates the dangerous connection between online hate ecosystems and offline violence", the report said.

An another report released last month has revealed a significant increase of 270% in hate speeches in India in the year 2024 .

