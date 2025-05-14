MHT CET 2025 [PCM, PCB] Answer Keys - Steps, Link to Check

Wednesday May 14, 2025 11:22 AM , ummid.com News Network

MHT CET 2025: The Maharashtra CET Cell is releasing the Answer Key of MHT CET 2025 – Engineering (PCM) as well as Medical (PCB) on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Along with the MHT CET Answer Key, Maharashtra CET Cell will also release Question Paper and Candidates Response (OMR Sheet).

The Maharashtra CET Cell had conducted MHT CET for PCM group was held between April 19 and April 27, excluding April 24. MHT CET for PCB group was conducted from April 9 to April 17, 2025.

MHT CET 2025 Answer Key

After successfully conducting the MHT CET 2025 exam, the CET Cell is now in the process of releasing Answer Keys, Question Paper and Candidates Response Sheet.

Candidates should note that the CET Cell will first publish the Provisional Answer Key. After releasing the MHT CET Provisional Answer Key, the CET Cell will ask candidates to raise objections and challenge the answer key.

Candidates should note that they will be required to pay the prescribed fee to raise objections and challenge answer key. The fee is per question or anwer key raised.

Steps to Check MHT CET 2025 Answer Key

Go to the official website: " cetcell.mahacet.org "

" Look for the link marked as "MHT CET 2025 Answer Key - PCM" and MHT CET 2025 Answer Key - PCB" in the table on the Home Page

Click on "Download" icon next to the given link to check answer key in PDF.

The same steps can be followed to download and check MHT CET Question Paper and Candidates Responses.

MHT CET 2025 Counselling

Candidates should note that the CET Cell will start MHT CET 2025 Counselling conducted for admissions in various Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architecture, Hotel Management and other courses.

The MHT CET 2025 score along with the marks obtained in HSC or 12th board exam will be used to prepare the merit list. The Maharashtra board had released on May 05, 2025 the result of Maharashtra HSC 12th exam 2025 .

MHT CET 2025 Result

Candidates should note that before declaring the MHT CET result, the CET Cell will publish Final Answer Key.

The MHT CET 2025 Final Answer Keys will be published after analysing the objections raised by the candidates. The MHT CET 2025 result will be based on Final Answer Key.

Candidates who had earlier complained about the discrepancies in MHT CET 2025 question papers and given options wil now get the chance to officially raise objections on the CET Cell website.

The MHT CET PCM score is used for admission in Engineering whereas the MHT CET PCB score is considered during the counselling for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, B Ph, Pharmacy (B Pharm) and other medical courses.

