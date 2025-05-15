Gaza Aid Efforts Strain US, Israel Relations

There are clear differences between the U.S. and Israel concerning aid delivery to Gaza, leading to strain the US and Israel relationship

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:20 PM , Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi

Why Is Netanyahu Avoiding Negotiations?

The Gaza Strip is currently in the grip of a severe humanitarian crisis. The Israeli occupying forces are blocking all forms of humanitarian aid from reaching the region, leaving the population in immense pain and distress.

Despite multiple attempts at ceasefires and humanitarian negotiations, the Israeli government has consistently sabotaged these efforts. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fully understands that if negotiations succeed, especially in securing the release of Israeli hostages, his government could face serious political consequences, possibly even collapse. It is this fear that compels him to steer clear of meaningful dialogue.

The United Nations and various international aid organizations have strongly condemned Israel’s obstruction of humanitarian assistance, calling it a clear violation of human rights. They have warned that the threat of famine and acute food shortages in Gaza is escalating rapidly. Without immediate and unrestricted aid, they caution, the region could face a full-blown humanitarian disaster.

Aidan Alexander Released as a Gesture of Goodwill

Amid soaring tensions between Israel and Gaza, direct negotiations between Hamas and the United States have emerged as a surprising, rather troubling, development for Occupying State of Israel. Aidan (Edan) Alexander, a 21-year-old American-Israeli Zionist soldier captured by Hamas on 7th October 2023, spent 584 days in captivity.

Throughout this period, Israel continued its assault on innocent civilians in Gaza; but failed to secure the release of its own soldier. Now, following direct talks with the U.S., Hamas has released Aidan on 12th May 2025, as a gesture of goodwill. He was handed over to representatives of the Red Cross and subsequently returned to Israel.

Notably, Aidan declined to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu, a decision widely seen as a symbolic rebuke to the Israeli leadership. His return was met with celebrations in Tel Aviv and in his hometown of Tenafly, New Jersey.

These negotiations were held indirectly in early March 2025 in Doha, Qatar, with the participation of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff (an advisor to President Trump), representatives from Hamas, and Qatari officials. The talks focused not only on the release of Aidan Alexander; but also included discussions on the second phase of a potential ceasefire agreement.

On 14th March, Hamas announced its willingness to return the bodies of four additional individuals with dual citizenship, in addition to Aidan. However, Israel dismissed the negotiations outright, labelling it a “psychological ploy” and a “cunning tactical maneuver” by Hamas.

Israel’s Position on Aid Delivery

The Zionist occupying state, Israel, justifies its obstruction of humanitarian aid by claiming that Hamas stockpiles or sells the aid for military purposes. Israeli officials argue that such assistance strengthens what they describe as a terrorist network and poses a threat to the security of Israeli citizens. According to their narrative, restrictions on aid are part of a broader strategy to weaken Hamas’s military capabilities. However, the reality paints a starkly different picture.

According to the United Nations, 80% of Gaza’s population is in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, with over one million people suffering from food insecurity. The World Food Programme (WFP) and the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) have repeatedly warned that without immediate and unrestricted access, Gaza is at risk of descending into a "catastrophic famine."

By imposing restrictions on humanitarian aid, Israel is, in effect, playing a dangerous game with the lives of innocent Palestinian children, civilians and ordinary people. The United Nations Human Rights Office has denounced these Israeli obstructions as blatant violations of human rights and described the denial of aid on humanitarian grounds as a form of “collective punishment.”

This policy not only constitutes a grave abuse of human rights but, in practical terms, amounts to acts of genocide. Today, the people of Gaza are facing various forms of genocidal policies, including the deliberate use of hunger, disease, water scarcity and famine as weapons. These tactics are more than enough to stir the conscience of humanity.

Israeli Zionist Media Propaganda

Just as the Zionist state leads the charge in aggression against the Palestinians, the Israeli Zionist media has launched a coordinated and widespread propaganda campaign against Hamas, Palestinian resistance, and humanitarian organizations. The central theme of this campaign is to associate aid with terrorism in order to mislead global public opinion. The Israeli media repeatedly attempts to create the impression that humanitarian aid is actually supporting Hamas's military activities, and that UN-affiliated agencies, particularly UNRWA, are covertly collaborating with Hamas.

The primary aim of this propaganda effort is to undermine the role of international aid organizations, obscure the suffering of the Palestinian people, and provide moral justification for Israel's position on the global stage. Through its influence and networking, the Israeli media seeks to convince Western audiences that the ongoing devastation in Gaza is the result of a "defensive war," rather than an act of aggression or genocide.

However, the aware public around the world, independent journalists, and international organizations are increasingly rejecting this Zionist narrative. Media outlets like Al Jazeera, BBC and other global news organizations have consistently exposed Israeli atrocities and the dire situation of the Palestinians.

Recent reports and on-the-ground realities have made it clear that the civilian population in Gaza is being subjected to collective punishment, an act that no person with a civilized conscience can accept. No matter the narrative pushed by the Zionist media, the truth cannot be hidden any longer: the Israeli state is systematically engaged in the genocide of ordinary Palestinians, whether through bombings, the blockade of food and medicine, or by portraying the victims as the aggressors through false propaganda.

Israeli Public and International Reaction

Although the Israeli government, under Netanyahu’s leadership, adheres to hardline and aggressive policies, there is a significant non-Zionist segment within Israel that disagrees with these policies. Many Israeli citizens have expressed deep concern over the severe humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

They believe that the ongoing war and blockade are not only devastating for the Palestinian people; but are also hindering the release of Israeli hostages.

This segment is calling for the government to abandon its war-driven approach in favour of diplomacy, advocating for negotiations with Hamas to facilitate the safe return of hostages.

There has been a strong international backlash against Israeli policies. In Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, and other Western countries, large numbers of people, human rights organizations, intellectuals and student movements are raising their voices in support of Palestinians. University campuses , streets, and social media platforms are filled with expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

These protests and movements have placed clear pressure on Western governments to cease their unwavering support for Israel and to defend the human rights of Palestinians. This shifting global trend is evidence that the Zionist narrative is now being actively challenged. The growing awareness among the general public could pave the way for Israel’s increasing diplomatic isolation.

U.S. Strategy and Disagreements

The United States is collaborating with the United Nations and other international organizations to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, but it has refused to provide aid through UNRWA. The stated reason for this refusal is allegations of connections between certain UNRWA staff members and Hamas. The U.S. prefers that aid be channelled through UNICEF, the World Food Program, and other NGOs to expedite and streamline the process.

However, aid organizations have expressed concerns over these plans, particularly regarding Israeli interference in the distribution of aid, as this raises questions about the neutrality of humanitarian efforts. There are clear differences between the U.S. and Israel concerning aid delivery to Gaza, leading to strain the US and Israel relationship. The new U.S. strategy is at odds with Israel's position, which supports a complete blockade of the Palestinians.

Donald Trump’s Unexpected Stance

It is interesting to note that Donald Trump, who a few months ago considered Gaza as a " picnic point " and suggested the forced relocation of Palestinians from the region, has now expressed concern about Israel’s actions in Gaza. He has engaged in negotiations with the Houthi rebels in Yemen without consulting Israel, and has even made agreements with them based on American interests.

Another unexpected move by Trump was his direct negotiations with Hamas for the release of his citizen, Aidan Alexander, a move that deeply angered the Zionist state. Given these developments, some speculate that Donald Trump might eventually recognize Palestine as a state.

However, his record during his previous presidency contradicts this possibility, as he has always followed an Israel-friendly policy. Even now, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, he advocated for the " Abraham Accords ". Nevertheless, if pressure from the American public increases, it is possible that Trump may be compelled to soften his policy.

Hamas’ Diplomatic Advantage

The release of Aidan Alexander by Hamas represents a significant strategic success. It has garnered international recognition for Hamas, particularly among circles that support Palestinian rights. This move can help present Hamas as a "peaceful" force willing to engage in negotiations with Israel.

Additionally, it may increase Hamas' popularity among Palestinians and lay the foundation for more conciliatory relations with powerful countries like the United States. This strategy by Hamas could serve to exert pressure on Israel, pave the way for prisoner exchanges and enhance the prospects for a ceasefire.

Leveraging Complexity in Favour of Palestine

The current situation is undeniably complex, and this complexity offers a potential advantage for Palestine. Key developments by influential nations could lead to shifts in the relationship between Israel and the United States, with significant repercussions for Middle Eastern policy. If the U.S. takes on a more impartial and just role in mediating the conflict, it could contribute to Israel’s increasing diplomatic isolation and bolster global support for Palestine.

At this critical juncture, important Arab and Muslim countries should seize this moment to collaborate with the U.S. and engage in constructive dialogue to work toward a resolution of this long-standing issue.

[The writer, Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi, is working for Moon Rays Trust School, Zambia.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.