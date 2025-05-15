No SC breather for MP Minister who insulted Col Sofiya

The Supreme Court of India Thursday refused to intervene in the case of Madhya Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Vijay Shah who is facing legal action for comments targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India Thursday refused to intervene in the case of Madhya Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Vijay Shah who is facing legal action for comments targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Vijay Shah had moved the Supreme Court of India challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court order to register FIR against him.

A 7-time MLA of the BJP and a minister of cabinet rank in Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Shah, is facing legal action for linking Col Sofiya Qureshi with terrorists and making "insulting" and "derogatory" comments against her.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a decorated officer of the Army’s Signal Corps, came to the lime light after India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan to avenge Pahalgam terrorist attack, and she addressed the media sharing the dais with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh for official press briefing.

Colonel Sofiya , thereafter, appeared multiple times at National Media Centre in New Delhi. She became a household name, and a symbol of India’s diversity and equality, as India’s military operation against Pakistan proceeded.

But, in a shocking turn of events, Vijay Shah, while addressing a public meeting in Raikunda village, Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) Madhya Pradesh, made the derogatory and insulting remarks against Col Sofiya, linking her and the whole Muslim community with terrorists.

HC Suo Moto Action

The remarks shocked the entire country, and demands to take action against the BJP leader were being made from different circles, including the main opposition party Congress. However, neither the government nor the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) took any note of these demands.

Consequently, the Division Bench of Jabalpur High Court Wednesday May 14, 2025 taking suu moto cognizance ordered the State Police to register FIR against Vijay Shah .

Following the HC order, the Madhya Pradesh Police registered the FIR against him at around 11:35 PM Wednesday, as confirmed by the MP Chief Minister office.

"Go back"

Vijay Shah however moved the Supreme Court of India. Hearing on his plea filed today morning, the Supreme Court of India refused to intervene in the case and asked him to go back to the High Court.

"A person holding such an office expected maintain such a decree. Every sentence uttered by a minister has to be with responsibility", Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said while hearing an urgent mentioning of his plea against the HC order.

As Shah sought no coercive steps in his case till the time he is heard, the SC bench also comprising Justice AG Masih directed him to approach the High Court. It said, "Go and apply to HC. We will have it tomorrow", accoring to Live Law.

The counsel representing Vijay Shah submitted that the minister had apologised, and that his statement was distorted and hyped by the media.

The CJI however observed, “Every sentence uttered by a person in such a position is heard, especially when the country is going through a sensitive situation.”

