Bihar Election 2025 Results Live: AIMIM traling in Balrampur seat by over 13K votes

Mohammad Adil Hasan of the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), who was earlier leading, is now trailing in the Balrampur assembly seat of Bihar where counting of votes for the 2025 Vidhan Sabha Polls is underway

Balrampur Bihar Election Result 2025 Live: Mohammad Adil Hasan of the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), who was earlier leading, is now trailing in the Balrampur assembly seat of Bihar where counting of votes for the 2025 Vidhan Sabha Polls is underway.

As per the Election Commission data released at 12:00 PM Friday, Mohammad Adil Hasan is trailing behind Sangita Devi of the BJP by over 13,000 votes.

The EC data at 12:00 PM showed, Sangita Devi has polled 32,569 votes and Adil Hasan has bagged 19,292 votes till 12:00 PM.

Mahboob Alam of CPI (M) is trailing at 3rd position with 16,869 votes, as per the EC data at 12:00 PM.

10:15 AM: Mohammad Adil Hasan of the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leading in the Balrampur assembly seat of Bihar where counting of votes for the 2025 Vidhan Sabha Polls is underway.

Advocate Adil Hasan of AIMIM is leading by around 1,700 votes as per the latest trend at 10:15 am.

Sangita Devi of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan) and Mahboob Alam of CPI (M) are other candidates in this seat.

The AIMIM is contesting on as many as 25 seats . It is however leading in just 01 seat, as per trends at 10:00 AM.

Bihar Election 2025 Result: Overall Tally

As per the trends at 09:30 AM, the NDA alliance is leading on the 157 of the total 243 seats.

The BJP is leading on 82 seats, Janata Dal U candidates are ahead on 66 seats and LJPRV is ahead on 8 seats.

As against this, the Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance of INDIA bloc is ahead on 75 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD is leading on 59 seats and its alliance partner Congress is ahead on 11 seats.

Others are leading on 4 seats. They including Prashant Kishor's JSP which is leading on 3 seats, Asauddin Owaisi;s AIMIM which ahead in 1 seat.

Bihar Results Go Exit Polls Way

Counting of votes in 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar began Friday morning, and the result is going the Exit Polls way as early trends show BJP-JDU+ NDA alliance leading over RJD-Cong+ Mahagathbandhan or INDIA alliance.

Assembly or Vidhan Sabha elections in Bihar were held in two phases. Polling for the first phase was held on November 06, 2025 which ended with a voter turnout of 65.08%.

On the other hand, Polling for the second phase was held on November 11, 2025 which saw the voter turnout of 68.76%.

The overall poll percent , as per the Election Commission of India, was 66.91% - highest since 1951 when the first assembly election was held.

Almost all the exit polls had predicted the massive victory of NDA alliance comprising of the BJP, Janata Dal (United) and other parties.

And the early trends after the counting of votes today showed the results exactly going the same way . What is surprising is that the BJP, and not the JDU or RJD, is emerging as the single largest party.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic