CEC dodges question on presence of infiltrators in Bihar

Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday October 05, 2025 once again chose not to respond to the question about the presence of foreign nationals, infiltrators and ghuspaithiya in Bihar

Patna: Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday October 05, 2025 once again chose not to respond to the question about the presence of foreign nationals, infiltrators and ghuspaithiya in Bihar.

Gyanesh Kumar was in Patna to review the preparedness of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election. On Saturday, he met the leaders of different political parties and took feedback from them.

On the second day of his visit to Bihar Sunday, Kumar addressed a press conference where reporters asked him different questions.

A number of reporters asked Gyanesh Kumar how many infiltrators or ghuspaithiya the Poll Panel found after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

The Chief Election Commission did not respond to the repeated questions on the subject.

Reporters asked the question because the BJP leaders, including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, had on multiple occasions said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls was conducted in Bihar to trace the ghuspaithiyas and remove their names from the voter lists.

The CEC however evaded the question.

The same question was asked to the CEC when he had addressed the press conference on August 17, 2025 after the publication of draft voter list.

Some reporters wanted to know from Gyanesh Kumar how many Bangladeshi, Rohingya or Nepali nationals the Election Commission found in Bihar during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Kumar tried to dodge the question. When pressed, he said the details of this will be out when the Final Electoral List is published on September 30, 2025.

However, Gyanesh Kumar again failed to respond to this question.

