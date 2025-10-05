OBC leaders firm on withdrawal of GR granting Maratha quota

OBC leaders cutting across the party lines Saturday October 04, 2025 urged the Maharashtra government to withdraw its September 2 GR that granted Maratha quota based on Hyderabad Gazette

Sunday October 5, 2025 2:14 PM , ummid.com News Network

Mumbai: OBC leaders cutting across the party lines Saturday October 04, 2025 urged the Maharashtra government to withdraw its September 2 GR that granted Maratha quota based on Hyderabad Gazette.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, the OBC leaders warned the government of a strong statewide protest if their demand is not met.

The OBC leaders, including ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Pankaja Munde, as well as opposition parties, while insisting that the state withdraw its Government Resolution on Marathas with Kunbi antecedents as mentioned in the Hyderabad Gazette asked the government to explain why the opinion of the law department was not taken on the matter.

The OBC leaders also demanded a white paper on caste certificates issued since 2014. There are widespread allegations that a large number of Kunbi caste certificates have been issued without following the government guidelines and set norms.

“OBC Grand March”

The Maharashtra government issued the GR granting reservation to Marathas with Kunbi antecedents after the hunger strike by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and his Mumbai-March call that brought the metropolis to a standstill.

The state government issued the GR granting reservation to the Marathas under the OBC category citing the Hyderabad (1909) and Satara (1884) gazettes that classify Kunbis (farmers) as OBCs.

During the meeting with the OBC leaders, Chief Minister Fadnavis tried to convince them that the existing OBC quota will not be disturbed because of the Maratha reservation.

Interestingly, at the peak of the Maratha reservation protest in August this year, Fadnavis had assured the OBC quota will not be disturbed .

His contention was "it will be unfair if for the benefit of a community other community/communities are subjected to injustice."

As the Saturday’s meeting failed to end the deadlock, the OBC leaders said they will go ahead with their planned “Grand March” in Nagpur on October 10, 2025.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic