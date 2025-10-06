First Supermoon of 2025 Lights up Today

The first Supermoon of the year 2025 is visible today from all across the world, including India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and other countries

What is Supermoon?

Moon as Supermoon looks bigger and brighter than the normal Full Moon. As the Moon's orbit is not a perfect circle, sometimes it is closer and appears larger and nearly 30% brighter than a typical full moon.

A Supermoon is seen when a Full Moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, called the Perigee, according to NASA.

During every 27-day orbit around Earth, the Moon reaches both its perigee, about 226,000 miles (363,300 km) from Earth, and its farthest point, or apogee, about 251,000 miles (405,500 km) from Earth.

At its closest point, the full Moon can appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the faintest Moon of the year, which occurs when it’s farthest from Earth in its orbit. Even though 14% doesn’t make a big difference in detectable size, a full supermoon is a bit brighter than other moons throughout the year, according to NASA.

Supermoons only happen three to four times a year, and always appear consecutively. Throughout most of Earth's orbit around the sun, perigee and the full Moon do not overlap.

Supermoon October 2025 Date and Time

The October 2025 Supermoon will rise shortly after sunset, making it an excellent time for sky watchers to enjoy this spectacular lunar event. It will be visible on the evening of October 6 and the early hours of October 7, 2025.

The best viewing time is immediately after sunset on October 6, looking towards the eastern horizon, away from city lights to reduce light pollution.

The Supermoon will be visible in India on the evening of October 6 and the early hours of October 7, 2025. The Supermoon today will be at its peak on Monday, October 6, at 11:47 p.m. ET (09:17 AM Oct. 7 IST and 06:48 AM Oct. 7 Makkah, Saudi Arabia Time), according to Citizen Times.

The October 2025 Supermoon, also known as the Harvest Moon, will be brighter enough to allow skygazers to enjoy the meteor shower fully.

