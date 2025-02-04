AISSEE 2025 Exam Schedule Released

[Image for representation]
AISSEE 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule of the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2025 (AISSEE 2025-26) on its official website.
The NTA had started online registration for the AISSEE exam of the year from December 25, 2024. It had however not confirmed the date of exam.
In a notification released Tuesday, the NTA confirmed the AISSEE exam date.
"AISSEE 2025 will be held on Saturday April 05, 2025", the NTA said.
The NTA further said that the Sainik School Entrance Exam for class VI and class XI both will be held on the same day.
The NTA further said that the entrance test for admission in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will be held in pen and paper mode.
"The AISSEE 2025 for admission in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools across the country for academic year 2025-26 will be held in Pen Paper Mode i.e. the exam will be OMR Sheet based", the NTA said.
Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted AISSEE 2024 on January 28, 2024. The NTA had released the AISSEE 2024 Provisional Answer Key - along with OMR Sheet and Question Paper, on Feb 25, 2024.
The Final Answer Key of the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2024 (AISSEE 2024) was released on March 12, 2024.
Following the release of AISSEE 2024 Final Answer Key, the NTA had published two separate lists. One containing the names of the candidates who qualified for admission in Class IX, and the other, list of the candidates who qualified for admission in Class VI.
Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.