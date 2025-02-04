AISSEE 2025 Exam Schedule Released

Tuesday February 4, 2025 11:18 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Image for representation]

AISSEE 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule of the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2025 (AISSEE 2025-26) on its official website.

The NTA had started online registration for the AISSEE exam of the year from December 25, 2024. It had however not confirmed the date of exam.

AISSEE 2025 Date

In a notification released Tuesday, the NTA confirmed the AISSEE exam date.

"AISSEE 2025 will be held on Saturday April 05, 2025", the NTA said.

The NTA further said that the Sainik School Entrance Exam for class VI and class XI both will be held on the same day.

Mode of Exam

The NTA further said that the entrance test for admission in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will be held in pen and paper mode.

"The AISSEE 2025 for admission in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools across the country for academic year 2025-26 will be held in Pen Paper Mode i.e. the exam will be OMR Sheet based", the NTA said.

Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.

AISEE 2025 Eligibility

Eligibility For Admission To Class VI

Candidates must be between 10 and 12 years of age as of March 31, 2025 (born between April 1, 2013, and March 31, 2015)

Admission for girls is available only in Class VI in all Sainik Schools

Detailed eligibility criteria for admission to approved New Sainik Schools will be provided in the Information Bulletin.

Eligibility For Admission To Class IX

Candidates must be between 13 and 15 years of age as of March 31, 2025, and should have passed Class VIII from a recognized school at the time of admission

Admission for girls to Class IX is subject to the availability of vacancies

The age criteria for girls are the same as for boys, with further details outlined in the Information Bulletin

AISSEE 2025 - Important Dates

Start of Online Applications: December 24, 2024

Last Date for Applications: January 23, 2025 (5:00 PM) (Extended from Jan 13)

Fee Payment Deadline: January 24, 2025 (11:50 PM)

Correction Window: January 26–28, 2025

Admit Card Download: To be announced later

Entrance Exam Date: Saturday April 05, 2025

AISSEE 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted AISSEE 2024 on January 28, 2024. The NTA had released the AISSEE 2024 Provisional Answer Key - along with OMR Sheet and Question Paper, on Feb 25, 2024.

The Final Answer Key of the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2024 (AISSEE 2024) was released on March 12, 2024 .

Following the release of AISSEE 2024 Final Answer Key, the NTA had published two separate lists. One containing the names of the candidates who qualified for admission in Class IX, and the other, list of the candidates who qualified for admission in Class VI.

