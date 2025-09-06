Maharashtra 2025 BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Merit List Today, Check Here



Saturday September 6, 2025 1:35 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG AYUSH 2025 Merit List: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish today i.e. Saturday September 06, 2025 on its official website medicalug2025.mahacet.org NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List of Registered Candidates for Admission in First Year AYUSH and allied courses - BAMS, BUMS and BHMS - Group B.

Candidates should note that following the release of the Merit List 2025 for admission in AYUSH and Allied Courses Group B - BAMS, BHMS, BUMS today, candidates will need to submit options and choices from September 08 to 10, 2025.

Candidates should note that the allotment of seats to registered candidates will be done solely on merit and based on the choices filled in the option form. Hence, the candidates are required to carefully read the Seat Matrix and details of vacant/available seats before filling choice and options.

The Maharashtra CET Cell had opened registration window for candidates who wish to participate in AYUSH (BUMS, BHMS, BAMS) Counselling 2025 on September 01, 2025. Last date of registration and session apply was September 04, 2025.

Maharashtra AYUSH Seat Allotment Date

Based on choices and options filled and submitted by the candidates, CAP Round 1 Selection List of BUMS, BAMS and BHMS (AYUSH Courses/Group B) will be published on September 12, 2025”, the CET Cell said.

Candidates should note that the AYUSH 2025 Selection List and allotment seat will be done based on merit and choice submitted by the candidates. Hence, candidates are advised to carefully study the seat matrix before proceeding for choice filling.

Steps to check BAMS, BUMS and BHMS Merit List

Go to the official website: " medicalug2025.mahacet.org ".

". Click on the link marked as "Provisional Merit List Only For BAMS/BUMS/BHMS Courses Group B - Cap Round 1

The AYUSH selection list will open in PDF.

Check your name and proceed for admission confirmation.

Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result.

Candidates who are seeking admission in Paramedical courses, like BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing) and other health science course (Group C) should note that their Merit List will be released on September 09, 2025 and Selection List on September 16, 2025.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling

The Maharashtra CET Cell started through its official website Online Registration for NEET UG 2025 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O from July 23, 2025.

The CET Cell published NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List on August 06, 2025 and 1st Selection List of candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses including MBBS and BDS on August 13, 2025.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 or are not happy with the allotted seat, can participate in Round 2 and consequent CAP Rounds as per the published schedule.

