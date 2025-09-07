Lunar Eclipse September 7/8, 2025: Time and List of Cities, Countries to Watch



A Total Lunar Eclipse, which will virtually turn Moon deep crimson colour, called 'Blood Moon', will be witnessed on Sunday/Monday September 7/8, 2025 in most part of the world, including India



Sunday September 7, 2025 1:45 AM , Science Desk

Total Lunar Eclipse: A Total Lunar Eclipse, which will virtually turn Moon deep crimson colour, called 'Blood Moon', will be witnessed on Sunday/Monday September 7/8, 2025 in most part of the world, including India and Saudi Arabia.

The Total Lunar Eclipse on September 7/8, 2025 will be fully visible in most part of Asia and Western Australia, while parts of Europe, Africa, eastern Australia, and New Zealand will catch partial views, making it one of the most widely observable eclipses in recent years.

‘Longest Lunar Eclipse’

The total lunar eclipse on September 7-8, 2025 will also be one of the longest in recent years. The astronomers said the September 2025 Total Lunar Eclipse will last for 1 hour and 22 minutes.

Stargazers should note that the total stage will last for just over an hour but they can view different stages of the eclipse for nearly five and a half hours.

This makes the September 7 eclipse special because of its long totality of 82 minutes and its global visibility, "with nearly 87 per cent of the world’s population able to see at least part of the eclipse", according to Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG).

List of Countries, Cities to Watch Lunar Eclipse September 2025

The total lunar eclipse on September 7-8, 2025 will be visible in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and most parts of Asia, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Middle Eastern countries.

The September 2025 Lunar eclipse will also be visible in most countries of the world. Full totality can be seen in the Middle East region, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Europe. However, only partial eclipse phases will be visible in eastern South America and western North America at moonrise or moonset.

September 2025 Lunar Eclipse Date, Time

The Moon will begin eclipse around 08:58 PM Sunday September 07, 2025.

The total lunar eclipse (Blood Moon Phase) will begin around 11:00 PM IST Sunday September 07, 2025, and will remain at the peak till 12:22 AM IST Monday September 08, 2025. This is when the Full Moon will become invisible.

The Total Lunar Eclipse will then slowly vanish and end at around 02:25 AM Monday September 08, 2025.

Timings for Phases of Total Lunar Eclipse (IST)

08:58 pm (September 7): Penumbral eclipse begins. This marks the moment when the Earth's penumbral shadow starts to touch the Moon's surface.

Penumbral eclipse begins. This marks the moment when the Earth's penumbral shadow starts to touch the Moon's surface. 09:57 pm (September 7): Partial eclipse begins. This is when the Moon starts entering the Earth's umbral shadow, gradually turning a reddish hue.

Partial eclipse begins. This is when the Moon starts entering the Earth's umbral shadow, gradually turning a reddish hue. 11:00 pm (September 7): Total eclipse begins. The Moon is fully immersed in Earth's umbral shadow, turning completely red and marking the start of the total lunar eclipse.

Total eclipse begins. The Moon is fully immersed in Earth's umbral shadow, turning completely red and marking the start of the total lunar eclipse. 11:41 pm (September 7): Maximum eclipse. This is the moment when the Moon is closest to the centre of Earth's shadow.

Maximum eclipse. This is the moment when the Moon is closest to the centre of Earth's shadow. 12:22 am (September 8): Total eclipse ends. The Moon begins to move out of Earth's shadow.

Total eclipse ends. The Moon begins to move out of Earth's shadow. 1:26 am (September 8): Partial eclipse ends. This marks the end of the partial phase of the eclipse.

Partial eclipse ends. This marks the end of the partial phase of the eclipse. 02:25 am (September 8): Penumbral eclipse ends. The Moon fully exits the Earth's penumbral shadow.

The Total Lunar Eclipse in September 2025 can be viewed with naked eyes and there is no harm.

Also, the eclipses are signs of Allah, The Almighty and The Creator, and various superstitions and ban omen associated with the astral event are baseless.

Salat Al Khusuf (Lunar Eclipse Prayer)

As per the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), Muslims residing in the countries and cities where Total or Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible on September 07/08, 2025 will offer Special Eclipse Prayers “Salat al Khusoof”.

In Malegaon, Salat al Khusoof will be held at Jama Masjid Ahle Hadith, Motipura where Hafiz Hifzur Rehman will lead the eclipse prayers and Sheikh Mustafa Bashir Madani will deliver Sermon.

Salat Al Khusuf will alsobe offered in different mosques of Dubai and Saudi Arabia including the Two Holy Mosques. As per the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Badr Al Turki will lead Lunar Eclipse Prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah which will start at 09:00 PM Sunday.

On the other hand, Sheikh Abdullah Qarafi will lead the special eclipse prayers at Masjid An Nabawi in Madinah (The Prophet's City) which will start at 08:45 PM.



Blood Moon

A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow across the lunar surface.

When the eclipse enters totality, the Moon is fully immersed in the "umbra" — this is the central part of Earth's shadow, where all sunlight is cut off, according to Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG).

The Full Lunar Eclipse on September 7-8, 2025 will turn the Full Moon into a red ball. This is why it is called as “Blood Moon”.

The Moon's red glow comes from "sunlight that has been filtered and bent through Earth’s atmosphere”, the DAG says.

Last total lunar eclipse was seen on March 13/14, 2025 . This eclipse was not seen in India, Saudi Arabia and other Asian countries.

The last eclipse of the year 2025 will be on September 21-22, 2025. This will be a Partial Solar Eclipse and will not be visible in India, as per the Eclipse Calendar 2025 .

