Lunar Eclipse March 13/14, 2025: Time and List of Cities, Countries to Watch

A Total Lunar Eclipse, which will virtually turn Moon deep crimson colour, called 'Blood Moon', will be witnessed on Thursday/Friday March 13/14, 2025, coinciding with 13/14 Ramadan 1446 AH and Holi

The total lunar eclipse on March 13-14, 2025, will last just over six hours, beginning with a penumbral eclipse — when the moon enters Earth's fuzzy outer shadow and loses brightness — from 11:57 p.m. to 1:09 a.m. EDT (03:57 to 05:09 UTC), according to Space.com.

There will then be a partial phase — when the Moon begins to enter Earth's darker umbral shadow and starts to turn red — from 1:09 a.m. to 2:26 a.m. (05:09 to 06:26 UTC). Totality — when the whole moon is within Earth's umbra — will last 65 minutes, from 2:26 a.m. to 3:31 a.m. EDT (06:26 to 07:31 UTC). The spectacle then reverses, with totality followed by a partial phase from 3:31 to 4:47 a.m. (07:31 to 08:47 UTC) and a penumbral phase from 4:47 to 6 a.m. EDT (08:47 to 10:00 UTC).

List of Countries and Cities to watch Lunar Eclipse March 2025

The entire eclipse will be visible — and at its best — across most of the Americas, with glimpses for Europe, Africa and East Asia.

North America

United States (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago)

Canada (Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal)

Mexico (Mexico City, Guadalajara)

South America

Brazil (Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo)

Argentina (Buenos Aires)

Chile (Santiago)

Colombia (Bogotá)

Western Europe

Spain (Madrid, Barcelona)

Portugal (Lisbon)

France (Paris, Marseille)

Western Africa

Ghana (Accra)

Nigeria (Lagos)

Africa

Cape Verde

Morocco

Senegal

Oceania

New Zealand

Australia



March 2025 Lunar Eclipse gives India, Arab countries a miss

The total lunar eclipse on March 13/14, 2025 - the first of the year 2025 and first total lunar eclipse since 2022, however, will not be visible in the Indian Subcontinent and the Middle East.

The start time of eclipse on March 13 is 11:57 p.m. EDT which is around 08:30 a.m. in India and 06:00 a.m. in Saudi Arabia, March 14, 2025.

It means those residing in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Arab States, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar, will not be able to watch the celestial event.

However, the Total Lunar Eclipse coinciding with Ramadan 1446AH – the Holy Month of Fasting, will be a Special Experience for Muslims to watch the “Blood Moon”.

As per the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), Muslims residing in the countries and cities where Total of Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible on March 13/14, 2025 will offer Special Eclipse Prayers “Salat al Khusoof”.

Offering the Special Eclipse Prayers during the month of Ramadan will be additional occasion of supplication in the holy month when the Muslims already have busy prayer schedule.

The Holy Month of Ramadan this year is having another eclipse - a Solar Eclipse on March 29, 2025 .

The Total Lunar Eclipse in March 2025 is also special for Hindus residing outside India as it coincides with Holi - the Festival of Colours, to be celebrated on March 14.

